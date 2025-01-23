Thursday, January 23, 2025
 
HydroSurv Delivers USV for Dredging Survey Applications

(Credit: HydroSurv)

HydroSurv, in partnership with WASSP Multibeam from Furuno UK, has delivered a REAV-28 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) equipped with a WASSP multibeam echosounder system to Foyle Marine & Dredging.

This turnkey system is suited for providing bathymetric survey for marine construction and dredging applications.

The REAV-28 is a remotely operated uncrewed vessel combined with the WASSP multibeam echosounder and integrated into EIVA Kuda Core survey software.

"We’ve seen growing demand from marine service operators outside of the survey supply chain for a solution that addresses the gap between single-beam echo sounder and high-end multibeam solutions.

“Partnering with WASSP, we’ve been able to put a powerful tool into the hands of the team at Foyle Marine & Dredging that will drastically reduce the costs of repeated resurveys in their construction and dredging projects,” said David Hull, Founder & CEO of HydroSurv.

Foyle Marine & Dredging, a leader in marine construction operations within the UK and Ireland will begin using the platform in their projects within the coming weeks.

