Tuesday, April 18, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 18, 2023

HydroSurv Sells Three REAV-16 USVs to MSeis

One of three HydroSurv REAV-16 USVs being prepared for delivery to MSeis - Image Credit: HydroSurv

One of three HydroSurv REAV-16 USVs being prepared for delivery to MSeis - Image Credit: HydroSurv

HydroSurv, a provider of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) has sold three REAV-16 inland multi-purpose USVs to new customer MSeis Limited. 

MSeis is a specialist provider of marine acoustic monitoring products and associated training and support services to the marine surveying industry. 

"The sale represents a breakthrough into new applications that combine MSeis technology with HydroSurv’s USV platforms," HydroSurv said.

The USVs sold to MSeis are equipped with NaviSuite Kuda Core autopilot technologies provided by EIVA.

The REAV-16 USV is the smallest product in HydroSurv’s range and is designed to operate in a wide range of inland and sheltered water environments.

“HydroSurv is delighted to welcome MSeis to a growing list of customers adopting our Rapid Environmental Assessment Vessels as their landing pad to begin providing USV services,” said David Hull, founder & CEO of HydroSurv.

"These battery-electric USVs are an easy choice for customers like MSeis demanding portability and payload carrying performance. The purchase of multiple platforms will allow MSeis to multiply the productivity and efficiency gains offered by small USVs and we’re confident they will deliver outstanding performance and results for this important new customer”.

According to HydroSurv, MSeis selected REAV-16s due to their ease of operation, communications capability and onboard computing power. 

"The versatile craft provide a most suitable platform for mounting small hydrophone arrays or calibrated hydrophones that can be towed or accurately positioned on station respectively. Simple deployment, requiring no specialized equipment, was also seen as a real advantage," HydroSurv said.

MSeis Managing Director, Mark Higginbottom, said: "We are really excited at the new opportunities purchasing the REAV-16s gives us. We envisage numerous new applications such as cetacean mitigation and absolute noise measurement as well as the more standard hydrographic designation. We look forward to working with David and the team at HydroSurv to help provide solutions for the challenges ahead.”


Related News

(Photo: Kira Coley)

Bayonet Kicks off Ocean Business with ‘Truck of the Sea’ Demo

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles and Greensea Systems hosted a live demonstration of their Bayonet 250 autonomous underwater ground…

Colette Cohen (left) and Myrtle Dawes (right) Credit:NZTC

Colette Cohen to Step Down as CEO of Net Zero Technology Centre. Myrtle Dawes to Take Over

Colette Cohen OBE is standing down as CEO of the UK-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). Myrtle Dawes has been announced…

Credit: FUGRO

Fugro's Pegasus Becomes First Registered Over-The-Horizon USV in UAE

Fugro's Blue Essence-series uncrewed surface vessel (USV), the Fugro Pegasus, has received full navigation licensing from…

©SSE Renewables

World's Deepest Offshore Wind Foundation Installed in Scotland

Italian energy services firm Saipem has installed what has been described as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation…

Images of the snailfish alive from 7500-8200m in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench. (Photo: University of Western Australia)

Scientists Find World's Deepest Fish

Fish have been caught more than 5 miles (8 kilometres) under the surface of the ocean for the first time ever - and filmed…

©Saab Seaeye

Ocean Dynamics Orders Deeper-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV

Canadian company Ocean Dynamics has ordered a second, deeper-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV for the inspection of instrumentation…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative
Search Marine Technology Jobs

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news