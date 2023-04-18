HydroSurv Sells Three REAV-16 USVs to MSeis

HydroSurv, a provider of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) has sold three REAV-16 inland multi-purpose USVs to new customer MSeis Limited.

MSeis is a specialist provider of marine acoustic monitoring products and associated training and support services to the marine surveying industry.

"The sale represents a breakthrough into new applications that combine MSeis technology with HydroSurv’s USV platforms," HydroSurv said.

The USVs sold to MSeis are equipped with NaviSuite Kuda Core autopilot technologies provided by EIVA.

The REAV-16 USV is the smallest product in HydroSurv’s range and is designed to operate in a wide range of inland and sheltered water environments.

“HydroSurv is delighted to welcome MSeis to a growing list of customers adopting our Rapid Environmental Assessment Vessels as their landing pad to begin providing USV services,” said David Hull, founder & CEO of HydroSurv.

"These battery-electric USVs are an easy choice for customers like MSeis demanding portability and payload carrying performance. The purchase of multiple platforms will allow MSeis to multiply the productivity and efficiency gains offered by small USVs and we’re confident they will deliver outstanding performance and results for this important new customer”.

According to HydroSurv, MSeis selected REAV-16s due to their ease of operation, communications capability and onboard computing power.

"The versatile craft provide a most suitable platform for mounting small hydrophone arrays or calibrated hydrophones that can be towed or accurately positioned on station respectively. Simple deployment, requiring no specialized equipment, was also seen as a real advantage," HydroSurv said.

MSeis Managing Director, Mark Higginbottom, said: "We are really excited at the new opportunities purchasing the REAV-16s gives us. We envisage numerous new applications such as cetacean mitigation and absolute noise measurement as well as the more standard hydrographic designation. We look forward to working with David and the team at HydroSurv to help provide solutions for the challenges ahead.”



