Hydrosurv REAV-28 tapped for new projects in Eastern Med

HydroSurv sold a REAV-28 package to Engitec Systems International (ESI), marking the company’s first sale in the Eastern Mediterranean region. ESI is a Cyprus-based specialist in marine and offshore engineering solutions, and it will deploy the vessel for environmental monitoring and research applications.

The zero-emission, battery electric REAV-28 will initially support ESI’s REDRESS project, focusing on ecosystem restoration and environmental monitoring in coastal and offshore waters. The versatile platform will be equipped with an advanced sensor array to monitor critical water quality parameters, including temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen and turbidity.