Thursday, December 19, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 19, 2024

Hydrosurv REAV-28 tapped for new projects in Eastern Med

Image Courtesy HydroSurv

Image Courtesy HydroSurv

HydroSurv sold a REAV-28 package to Engitec Systems International (ESI), marking the company’s first sale in the Eastern Mediterranean region. ESI is a Cyprus-based specialist in marine and offshore engineering solutions, and it will deploy the vessel for environmental monitoring and research applications.

The zero-emission, battery electric REAV-28 will initially support ESI’s REDRESS project, focusing on ecosystem restoration and environmental monitoring in coastal and offshore waters. The versatile platform will be equipped with an advanced sensor array to monitor critical water quality parameters, including temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen and turbidity.

Related News

Pioneer USV (Credit: ACUA Ocean)

ACUA Ocean Launches Pioneer USV

The UK-based autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer ACUA Ocean has completed the test launch of the USV Pioneer…

(c) Matt McIntosh / NOAA

NOAA Unveils FLA Keys Marine Sanctuary Restoration Blueprint

After more than a decade of collaboration with cooperating agencies, community experts and public input, NOAA today released…

A glider in the Antarctic. Photo from NOC by David White

NOC Moves Forward with Funding for Subsea Sensor Tech

A project to create a multi-parameter miniature sensor to help boost the range of measurements single underwater robotic…

Concept illustration of smart buoys gathering ocean data. Ocean and Great Lakes data and information are essential for weather forecasting, ocean commerce, recreation, and more — things that affect the entire nation. These accelerators will seek new, innovative ways to gather that data and deliver it to users. (© Songwut - stock.adobe.com)

'Blue Economy' Target of Government Funding

The Department of Commerce and NOAA announced today that it is recommending awards totaling $54.3 million to four organizations…

© Negro Elkha / Adobe Stock

What We Need to Know About Telecommunications Cable Protection

This week at Marine Technology News...No subsea telecommunications cable can be guarded all the time.In response to the most…

The AUV DeepLeng navigates autonomously in a frozen lake during field tests in Sweden. Copyright: DFKI

SeaMe Project to Leverage AUVs, AI to 'Stand Watch' in Offshore Wind Farms

In the Sustainable Ecosystem Approach in Monitoring the Marine Environment (SeaMe) project, RWE is collaborating with research…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Self-propelled MEDUSA Mine System

Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news