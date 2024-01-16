Wednesday, January 17, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 16, 2024

HydroWing Develops Servicing Barge for Tidal Energy Turbines

Quad Hull Barge design (Credit: HydroWing)

Quad Hull Barge design (Credit: HydroWing)

UK-based company HydroWing has designed an innovative new barge that aims to cut costs of installation and maintenance for its patented tidal stream array technology.

HydroWing technology features a wing system that streamlines operations and maintenance by allowing for removal of sets of tidal energy turbines without the need to remove or work on the foundations.

The new Quad Hull Barge is the latest addition to the HydroWing system, which further increases productivity and drives down costs, according to the company.

Quad Hull Barge is made up four hulls connected by crossbeams and arch support beams, increasing the limit to load width. Where commercial vessels would typically need to place the load onto the deck with little to no overhang of the load, the Quad Hull Barge locks the load after lifting to the arch, according to Hydrowing.

This reduces offshore handling and makes the operation much safer, as the width of the load can be independent of the vessel width, the company claims.

“Deployment, recovery, and operations and maintenance are large factors in determining the levelized cost of electricity. However, offshore construction vessel availability is very weak with expensive day rates. This means that the cost of planned and unplanned offshore operations is very high.

“Our new Quad Hull Barge represents a major leap forward for the sector. The design ticks all the important boxes for offshore operators. It is modular, so it can be transported by road and assembled at site. As it is modular, it can also easily be scaled up for larger turbines.

“The four pontoons are 25 tonnes each and can be transported by road, which reduces manufacturing costs. It is low drag and easier to tow and can therefore be handled by small, locally available tugs. All of these factors will help to lower the cost of each intervention. In addition, it is on permanent standby and can be deployed quickly, which will help operators to reduce production downtime.

“The Quad Hull Barge will mean that our HydroWing tidal energy arrays can be serviced by existing port infrastructure, rather than requiring major new investment, which is one of the keys to ensuring that the sector achieves profitable growth into the future. We believe our HydroWing technology will unlock the commercial potential of tidal energy worldwide,” said Richard Parkinson, Managing Director of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, which is the parent company for HydroWing.

The company has filed a patent application to protect the Quad Hull Barge design.

Related News

Hollandse Kust (west) Alpha Offshore Substation (Credit: Flying Focus/Tennet)

Hollandse Kust (west) Alpha Offshore Substation Set for Wind Turbines Link-Up

The grid connection for Hollandse Kust (west) Alpha offshore substation is officially ready for commissioning after receiving…

Floating electrical hub for Eolmed (Credit: Bourbon)

Eolmed Floating Wind Farm Starts Taking Shape in Mediterranean Sea

Bourbon Subsea Services has installed a floating electrical hub (FEH) at the Eolmed floating offshore wind farm in France…

Verlume's subsea storage system (Credit: Verlume)

Verlume Granted Fit4Offshore Renewables Status

Scottish energy management and storage technologies specialist Verlume has achieved the ‘Granted' status from the Offshore…

Subsea Collector (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions to Pilot Subsea Power Distribution System for Floating Wind

Aker Solutions has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract with the Marine Energy Test Centre (METCentre)…

(Credit: Taihan)

Taihan Secures $77.3M Offshore Wind Cabling Contract in South Korea

Taihan Cable & Solution has won a $77.3 million contract for the supply of subsea cables for the 365 MW Yeonggwang Nakwol…

Ocean Harvesting Technology’s wave energy buoy (Credit: Ocean Harvesting Technology)

EU Grants $2.7M for Research Into Novel Concrete Materials for Offshore Renewables

The WECHULL+ project, co-ordinated by RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, has received a $2.7 million grant from the European…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Ocean Robot Revolution: Reviewing the Latest in Marine Autonomy Tech
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Lead Design Engineer

● Schoellhorn-Albrecht Machine Co., Inc. ● Saint Louis, MO, United States

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news