iBULe Photonics Unveils First 3rd-Generation Single Crystal Submarine Hydrophone

iBULe Photonics unveiled the world’s first submarine hydrophone sensor utilizing 3rd-generation piezoelectric single crystal technology at Oceanology International 2026 (Oi26).

The new acoustic sensor represents an advancement in underwater detection capability. By harnessing the enhanced properties of third-generation single crystal materials, the hydrophone delivers 9 dB greater sensitivity compared with conventional ceramic PZT hydrophones. This improved performance enables longer detection ranges and clearer signal processing, particularly in complex and noisy undersea environments.

Designed for next-generation naval sensing systems and advanced ocean monitoring applications, the technology supports improved situational awareness and more precise acoustic detection for submarines and underwater platforms.

During the exhibition, iBULe Photonics, a global leader in piezoelectric single crystal materials, also outlined its strategic ambition to expand into the North American defense market, capitalizing on the role of high-performance acoustic sensing technologies such as iBULe Photonics’s single crystal hydrophone in enhancing detection capabilities for future submarine fleets. Among the company’s potential collaborations are opportunities linked to the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), a major procurement program which will replace the Royal Canadian Navy’s Victoria-class submarines with a new fleet of modern long-range patrol submarines.

Visitors to the iBULe Photonics stand during Oi26 were also introduced to a visual presentation highlighting the company’s technological development and its long-term vision for delivering advanced sensing solutions that support a safer and more connected ocean.