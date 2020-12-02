 
New Wave Media

December 2, 2020

iFROG: Robot for Cleaning and Inspection of Offshore Wind Monopiles Completes Trials

Credit: ORE Catapult

Credit: ORE Catapult

An amphibious robot called iFROG capable of working in teams to clean and inspect monopiles above water level and up to 60 meters below (~6 bar), has successfully completed trials at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s National Renewable Energy Centre in Blyth.

The multi-robot solution was developed under a three-year project that was funded by Innovate UK and brought together iFROG developer InnoTecUK, ORE Catapult, TWI and Brunel University London. Teams of iFROG robots will be able to clean corrosion and biofouling from monopiles, before inspecting the surfaces and conducting pre-emptive checks of weld integrity.

According to ORE Catapult, the technology has the potential to be a game-changer in the offshore wind industry, reducing the safety risks and costs involved in deploying human divers to monopiles, as well as shifting the maintenance approach from reactive to preventative. 

By increasing the frequency and quality of subsea inspections, iFROG can save up to £150,000 (around $200,000) per offshore wind turbine per year, ORE Catapult said.

Initial technology demonstrations, which took place at the ORE Catapult dry and wet docks earlier this autumn, saw iFROG navigate a monopile interior using magnetic adhesion and conduct non-destructive testing (NDT).

The robot proved its ability to scale the interiors of monopiles diagonally, not just up and down as wheeled robots have done previously. Its amphibious capabilities were tested too, with the robot moving easily between dry and underwater sections of the monopile, ORE Catapult said.

During the final trials, two robots demonstrated how they can work together in a team above and below the waterline. The first robot performed corrosion mapping and water-jet cleaning of the monopile. The second robot inspected weld lines to assess integrity and flag potential defects, ORE Catapult added.Credit: ORE Catapult

Not just for wind industry

The technology is also expected to find markets beyond the offshore wind industry by targeting the oil and gas sector, ship hull manufacturing and maintenance, military, and other large-structure related industries, both on and off land.

Panagiotis Karfakis, Robotics Engineer at InnoTecUK commented: “During the first trials, the consortium validated the performance of the onboard non-destructive testing interfaces, which enable a wide range of equipment for asset inspections. iFROG incorporates essential cleaning gear and can remove biofouling and corrosion from off the steel surface at relatively fast rates.

"The robot is also capable of semi-automated navigation which allows the operator to focus on the important part of the inspection rather than the driving, speeding up the overall operation significantly. The final set of trials has demonstrated the full capabilities of this technology and its impact in real-world scenarios, especially in extreme offshore environments.”

Chris Hill, Operational Performance Director at ORE Catapult added:  “iFROG is one of a series of highly ambitious robotics projects coming through our innovation programs and our Operations and Maintenance Centre of Excellence (OMCE). Deploying robotic platforms in teams across offshore wind sites will tighten up inspection and maintenance schedules, reducing the need for human technicians to deploy in potentially hazardous environments.

"Versatile applications like iFROG have the potential for high economic impact in the future. The UK is already a world leader in operations and maintenance for the offshore wind sector, and that market is set to grow rapidly in the coming decades. With applications now being assessed across a variety of other sectors, the technology is set to be a driver of market expansion and job creation in the coming years.”


Credit: ORE Catapult

Related News

Side scan sonar inventor and long-time MATE competition judge and supporter Marty Klein speaks to the all-female ROV team from Saudi Arabia during the 2017 international event. Photo courtesy MATE II

50 Years from Now: Perspectives from Marty Klein

"50 Years From Now" was published in the Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition published by Marine Technology Reporter.

At 88, Capt. Walsh still runs the day-to-day operations of International Maritime, a company he established in 1976. Photo: Don Walsh

Oi 50th "Voices": Don Walsh: First to Travel to the Deepest Ocean Depths

Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Capt. Don Walsh decided to join the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Oakland in 1948…

David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

Image Courtesy De Maas.

Aquaculture: Inside the De Maas’ Offshore Fish Farm

As attention increasingly turns to ocean health and sustainability, an innovative new fish farm solution was deployed earlier…

Credit: ORE Catapult

In a World's First, Spider-like Robot Deployed on Offshore Wind Turbine

In what has been described as a "world's first" a spider-like robot recently achieved its first blade walk an offshore wind turbine in the UK…

(Image: MODEC)

MODEC Sets Out to Reduce Cost of Floating Wind Turbines

Japanese FPSO specialist MODEC says it is working with partners to develop a solution that will reduce the overall cost of…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DutchWorkboats BV

DutchWorkboats offers a range of smart survey boats under 15 meters. From a 7.5m trailerable cabin boat for fast inland surveys to 15m seagoing catamarans. Very effective boats that all highly relate to the Dutch standards of boat building. Real Dutch Workboats. Spec sheet

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Director of Supply Chain Management

Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

● Stockton, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news