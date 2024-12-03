Wednesday, December 4, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 3, 2024

Impact Subsea Launches New Profiling Sonar Sensor

Source: Impact Subsea

Source: Impact Subsea

Impact Subsea has launched its new ISP360 Profiling Sonar which features an IS3 Impact Subsea Signaling Scheme.

A highly compact and power efficient 1° profiling sonar, it has a range of up to 80 meters and a 0.35mm timing resolution. It provides sonar imagery with profiler points overlaid on top. Each point can then be logged or output to a survey package to enable the creation of a 3D points cloud.

Acoustically the ISP360 can operate over the frequency range of 650kHz to 1.25MHz using Continuous Wave (CW), Compressed High Intensity Radar Pulse (CHIRP) or the Impact Subsea Signaling Scheme (IS3).  

The IS3 Impact Subsea Signalling Scheme uses advanced phase modulation and coding techniques to provide exceptional signal integrity, timing accuracy and range resolution. IS3 provides the range resolution benefits of CHIRP acoustics without the angular distortion inherent in CHIRP signaling.

IS3 also allows multiple ISP360 profilers to operate with minimized interference. This removes the requirement for ‘ping syncing’ traditionally required for multiple mechanically scanned profilers – enabling much faster scanning capability when using multiple profilers and thus decreased survey times.  

Ben Grant, Managing Director of Impact Subsea, said: “With integrated IS3 Impact Subsea Signalling Scheme coupled with a highly sensitive broadband composite transducer, the ISP360 delivers unparalleled accuracy for sonar profiling with optional pitch and roll, all from a single device.”

The ISP360 is designed for pipeline profiling, trench profiling, positioning of a vehicle in a tank, internal pipe and tank profiling, asset positioning and bridge foundation surveys.

Related News

Photo by Heather McFarland courtesy of University of Alaska Fairbanks

The Power of Scientific Collaboration is Perennial

This week at Marine Technology News...American physicist John Bardeen, the only person to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics twice…

Source: Wavefront Systems

Wavefront's Intruder Detection Sonar Chosen for Corvettes

Sonar technology company Wavefront Systems has been awarded a contract by global defense company MARSS Group to deliver its…

Image Credit Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service

South African Drought Dust Fueled Record Ocean Bloom

Increasing drought events in southern Africa could benefit Indian Ocean marine life and atmospheric carbon removal, according…

Image courtesy VideoRay

BlueHalo Acquires VideoRay

VideoRay has been acquired by BlueHalo, a defense tech company.Founded in 2019, BlueHalo provides capabilities in several…

Overall Winner of the Teledyne Marine photo contest: Image by Rita Novo, VLIZ - Flanders Marine Institute, taken in the Belgian Part of the North Sea (BPNS), 2023 / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

... And the Winner is ...

The 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest Winners Teledyne Marine announced the winners of its 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest…

Kraken’s new ALARS recovering KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Demos Autonomous KATFISH Launch and Recovery System to Navy Clients

Kraken Robotics has completed demonstrations for its new autonomous launch and recovery system (ALARS) for KATFISH towed…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Going with the Flow
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news