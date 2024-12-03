Impact Subsea Launches New Profiling Sonar Sensor

Impact Subsea has launched its new ISP360 Profiling Sonar which features an IS3 Impact Subsea Signaling Scheme.

A highly compact and power efficient 1° profiling sonar, it has a range of up to 80 meters and a 0.35mm timing resolution. It provides sonar imagery with profiler points overlaid on top. Each point can then be logged or output to a survey package to enable the creation of a 3D points cloud.

Acoustically the ISP360 can operate over the frequency range of 650kHz to 1.25MHz using Continuous Wave (CW), Compressed High Intensity Radar Pulse (CHIRP) or the Impact Subsea Signaling Scheme (IS3).

The IS3 Impact Subsea Signalling Scheme uses advanced phase modulation and coding techniques to provide exceptional signal integrity, timing accuracy and range resolution. IS3 provides the range resolution benefits of CHIRP acoustics without the angular distortion inherent in CHIRP signaling.

IS3 also allows multiple ISP360 profilers to operate with minimized interference. This removes the requirement for ‘ping syncing’ traditionally required for multiple mechanically scanned profilers – enabling much faster scanning capability when using multiple profilers and thus decreased survey times.

Ben Grant, Managing Director of Impact Subsea, said: “With integrated IS3 Impact Subsea Signalling Scheme coupled with a highly sensitive broadband composite transducer, the ISP360 delivers unparalleled accuracy for sonar profiling with optional pitch and roll, all from a single device.”

The ISP360 is designed for pipeline profiling, trench profiling, positioning of a vehicle in a tank, internal pipe and tank profiling, asset positioning and bridge foundation surveys.



