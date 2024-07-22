Inkfish Acquires Arctic Rays
Subsea imaging tech company Arctic Rays was acquired by Inkfish, a newly established organization dedicated to providing services to support marine researchers globally. This acquisition is set to combine Arctic Rays's product offerings with Inkfish's ability to connect with scientific partners and causes around the world.
Inkfish was founded in 2021 to support marine researchers by planning and executing research expeditions, providing resources and developing new technologies to further research initiatives.