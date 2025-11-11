Tuesday, November 11, 2025
 
Sofar Ocean, ARII Host Coastal Hazards Webinar

Credit: Sofar Ocean/ARII

Credit: Sofar Ocean/ARII

Sofar Ocean and Atlantic Resillience Innovation Institute will host a webinar on November 13th at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST. 

In this webinar, Dr. Joshua Humberston (Director, Marshfield Coastal Hazard Lab at ARII), Lara Brait (Director of Industry Partnerships, ARII), and Jeremy Devaney (Executive Director, ARII) will discuss how ARII:

- Addresses Coastal Hazards by deploying Spotters along Massachusetts’ coastline to deliver real-time ocean insights, support storm preparedness, and increase public awareness of changing coastal conditions.

- Connects Data with Communities by partnering with local agencies and NIST to integrate Spotter data into hazard analysis and community resilience planning.

- Invests in the Future by building a regional hub that advances research, education, and economic resilience to scale coastal protection across the Atlantic seaboard.

A live Q&A will follow the presentation.

Register here

