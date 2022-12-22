Innomar Ocean Technology raises $4.2m

Innomar Ocean Technology, based in Grimstad Norway, produces smart buoys and new tech solutions aimed at digitizing and developing a sustainable relation to the oceans. Innomar announced it raised a $4.2 million investment round to further support its growth agenda. The round was led by Ocean Impact, based in Sweden, and the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, who were supported by 15 of Innomars existing shareholders, including amongst others OK Marine (Part of Egersund Group) and MP Pensjon PK.

“Innomar is all about leading the way in the digitization of the oceans with the aim to enable a sustainable relation to the greatest asset of our planet. We are very excited to have the best investors and partners onboard to accelerate our growth journey.”, says Tore Halvorsen, founder & CEO, Innomar Ocean Technology. "Digitization and electrification have changed the world on land and we much believe in being an active growth partner to Innomar and their journey ahead as this mega trend is now coming to the oceans with full force.”, says Robin Ramm-Ericson, co-founder & Partner, Ocean Impact.