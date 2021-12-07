 
New Wave Media

December 7, 2021

Nova Innovation Gets UK Gov't Support for Rapid Tidal Turbine Deployment Solution

Credit: Nova Innovation (File Photo)

Credit: Nova Innovation (File Photo)

Tidal energy firm Nova Innovation is set to receive an £800,000 investment from the UK Government, through the Energy Entrepreneurs Fund, to develop a low-cost, rapid turbine deployment and recovery solution that could unlock 100GW of tidal energy resources worldwide.

The CREATE (Cost REduction Acceleration in Tidal Energy) project from Nova Innovation (Nova) aims to slash the operation and maintenance costs of tidal energy in remote areas, accelerating the sector towards commercial reality, the company said.

Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation, said: "We are delighted to receive this investment from the UK Government and the recognition that we can drive down tidal energy costs and open up export opportunities. This demonstrates the Government’s commitment to tidal energy where the UK currently leads the world.

"There are sites worldwide where tidal resources are abundant but where the onshore and offshore infrastructure is not available to make tidal energy a reality.

"The CREATE project will help to unlock a global tidal energy market worth £126 billion, and displace high cost, polluting fossil fuels. We are creating a solution to make tidal energy more affordable and accessible to communities across the world.”

The Scottish-based company said it was developing an innovative tidal turbine deployment and recovery system that can be used by a wide range of vessels, including fishing boats and harbor workboats. 

The system will allow tidal turbines to be transported from the shore before being lowered into position on the seabed. It will also retrieve the turbines, making routine maintenance quicker and easier. This will make the process of deploying and maintaining tidal turbines more accessible to coastal communities across the globe, the company said.

Greg Hands, Energy and Climate Change Minister, said: "British businesses and entrepreneurs are already leading the world with innovative solutions to tackling climate change. This is not only good for the planet but will bring new jobs and investment across the UK.”

 

Related News

Image courtesy Blue Robotics

Blue Robotics Expands on the WetLink Line

Blue Robotics expanded the WetLink family of products. The WetLink Penetrator (WLP) is Blue Robotics’ next-generation solution for low-cost…

Credit: Nova Innovation

Scottish Firm Nova Innovation Gets Funding for Indonesian Tidal Turbine Array Study

Tidal energy developer Nova Innovation has secured funding that the company says could deliver the first-ever tidal turbine…

Credit: Lhyfe

Lhyfe, DORIS to Install Hydrogen Production System on Floating Wind Turbine

Lhyfe, a company specializing in renewable green hydrogen production, and DORIS, an offshore engineering firm, have partnered…

Sustainable Marine is set to demonstrate that Nova Scotia can produce vast amounts of clean and predictable energy from its world-famous tidal streams, after completing construction of its substation at Grand Passage. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine

Sustainable Marine ready to Deliver Tidal Energy in early '22

Sustainable Marine reports it is set to demonstrate that Nova Scotia can produce 'clean' and predictable energy from its world-famous tidal streams…

© tampatra / Adobe Stock

Portugal to Hold First Auction of Right to Install Floating Solar Panels

Portugal has launched its first auction for the right to install floating solar parks on the waters of seven of the country's dams, with a total produ

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Ocean Infinity Buys 10 New eWROVs In Saab Seaeye's Largest Ever ROV Order

Saab Seaeaye, a company building underwater remotely operated vehicles, has agreed to sell 10 of its newly launched electric…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Sonar Systems Inc.

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tech Files: New Products, Systems and Solutions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Project Superintendent

● Los Angeles, CA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news