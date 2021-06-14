 
June 14, 2021

C-Innovation Wraps Guyana Survey Remotely from U.S. HQ

Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation, LLC (C-I), an Edison Chouest Offshore affiliate, said on Monday that it has completed its first remote survey scope in Guyana.

Remote survey operations are based in C-I’s headquarters in Mandeville, Louisiana, U.S., and conducted by C-Survey (C-S), an internal division of C-I.

"This type of survey services enables C-S to be fully operational 24/7 without personnel being onboard the vessel, eliminating associated travel time and expenses, offshore health and safety exposure, and the need for COVID-19 related quarantines," C-I said.

Tim Bingham, survey manager, C-I, said, “We are very excited to begin offering remote survey services to our clients and look forward to the continued growth of remote survey capabilities throughout the industry.”

Richard J Bourque, COO, C-I, added, “Bringing this capability to market is the result of a lot of time and hard work put in by our dedicated onshore and offshore personnel. We are proud to have another ‘first’ for C-I!”

The company did not say who the client was and what exactly it conducted the remote survey on.


