 
New Wave Media

April 2, 2024

Innovative ‘Wall Climbing Robot’ for Ship Inspection Earns ClassNK Endorsement

The wall climbing robot for ship inspection and maintenance (Credit: Screenshot/Video by MOL)

The wall climbing robot for ship inspection and maintenance (Credit: Screenshot/Video by MOL)

The wall climbing robot for steel structures - developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, and MOL Ship Management  to support ship inspection and maintenance - has completed a demonstration test and earned the Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) Innovation Endorsement.

The Innovation Endorsement is ClassNK's third-party certification program. It certifies and supports initiatives that contribute to the sustainable evolution of maritime and offshore businesses.

The robot developed by Japanese partners is characterized by its high traversability not only on vertical walls but also on curved surfaces and unevenness. It can move to high places that were previously difficult to access by humans or robots, and can take clear photographs and inspections of the relevant parts.

Moreover, it is capable of measuring the thickness of steel plates by remote operation by the operator, and its measurement accuracy is as high as 0.01mm.

This not only avoids the dangers of working at heights, but also eliminates the need for scaffolding, reducing labor costs and scaffolding costs. Furthermore, it can also work in confined spaces, eliminating the risk of oxygen deficiency for the crew.

A demonstration test of the robot was conducted in a vessel's hold (the space where cargo is loaded and stored) and observed by ClassNK. The robot successfully completed various operations, such as navigating corners, acquiring wall inspection images, and measuring plate thickness, which is difficult to achieve with conventional robots


The innovative robot performance and technology, as well as its innovative functions for ship inspection, have been recognized, and it has obtained the Innovation Endorsement certification from ClassNK in the ‘Product & Solution’ category, which targets products and systems that apply advanced initiatives.

Following the success of this demonstration test, MOL and MOL Ship Management aim to further develop their ship operation and management technology, as well as Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ robot development and manufacturing technology.

They also aim to enhance the performance and functionality of robots and pursue digital transformation using detailed data obtained from robots.

Related News

(Photo: EvoLogics)

EvoLogics Debuts New Diver Navigation System

EvoLogics has launched its new acoustic navigation system for divers. The innovative system facilitates map-based navigation for divers on a mission…

Olympic Taurus vessel (Credit: Olympic Subsea)

Reach Subsea Extends Olympic Taurus Charter and Orders Two ROVs

Norwegian company Reach Subsea has extended the charter for the Olympic Taurus subsea vessel and ordered two new Constructor…

Vestdavit’s Telescopic davit, from the TDB series, undergoing inspection at Vestdavit Production in Poland (Credit. Vestdavit)

Vestdavit Hits New Sales Record as Orders Increase 76% From Last Year

Norwegian davit supplier Vestdavit has notched up a new annual sales record for another consecutive year after seeing its…

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Woodside Hires Subsea 7 for Trion Subsea Installation Services Offshore Mexico

Australia's top oil and gas company Woodside Energy has awarded a contract to Subsea 7 for subsea installation services for…

The MoU signing (Credit: FET)

FET and Safeen to Collaborate on Development of Electric Thrusters for ROVs

Forum Energy Technologies (FET), though its Subsea Technologies product line, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)…

Source: Exail

Exail Introduces New Transoceanic Uncrewed Surface Vessel

Exail has unveiled its new transoceanic Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV), the DriX O-16.Benefitting from an autonomy of 2,500…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news