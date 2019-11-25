 
New Wave Media

November 25, 2019

Innovative MA-X Technology Contract for Mitcham

Mitcham Industries announced its Klein Marine Systems unit received a contract from a leading autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) manufacturer to install its MA-X technology on a next gen system for evaluation by the U.S. Navy.

MA-X represents a cost-effective gap-filler solution that has long been sought by the industry. Traditional side scan sonar imaging creates a nadir gap in the center of the image. By removing this gap, MA-X eliminates the need for overlapping survey lines time to achieve 100% coverage. 

For the operators of AUV's, this translates into extended mission duration, or shorter time to cover the same area.  One of the key discriminators of MA-X, particularly for the defense sector, is the ability to produce high-quality imagery of the nadir area that is comparable to the traditional side scan.  This allows for the data acquired from MA-X to be fed directly into existing automatic target recognition ("ATR") software allowing for automated detection and recognition of targets of interest.


Klein Marine Systemssonar imagingUnited States
Email

Related News

Pic: CargoSmart

CargoSmart Intros Connected Reefer Solution

CargoSmart, the provider of global shipment management software solutions, announced its brand-new CargoSmart Connected Reefer Solution…

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Partners Target Subsea Gas Seperation

Aker Solutions said it is working with a group of leading oil and gas operators in a joint industry project that aims to…

Saipem Constellation (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Wins Subsea Contract in Guyana

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem said it has been awarded a subsea contract by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration…

Photo courtesy of MacArtney

MacArtney Expands Into Italian Market

MacArtney Underwater Technology is ready to launch its newest operation, MacArtney Italy, supporting local Italian customers…

Pic: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

IMO Launches Compendium

Streamlining the many administrative procedures necessary when ships enter or leave port is an important element of International…

Photo: Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg’s Seaglider Division Transferred to Hydroid

Marine robotic systems manufacturer Hydroid., a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, announced its integration of the Seaglider…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Teledyne ODI

Provides subsea electrical and fiber optic interconnect systems for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Wet mateable connectors include signal and high-power electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optical products all based on patented oil-filled, pressure-balanced technology.

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news