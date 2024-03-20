Wednesday, March 20, 2024
 
New Wave Media

March 20, 2024

Dril-Quip and Innovex Agree Merger in All-Stock Deal

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Dril-Quip and Innovex Downhole Solutions have agreed to merge, creating a ‘unique’ industrial platform for onshore and offshore oil and gas sector.

In an all-stock transaction, Dril-Quip will combine its drilling and production equipment expertise with Innovex’ competence in well lifecycle technologies and services, creating a complementary combination with increased scale, diverse product portfolio and geographic footprint.

The merger immediately improves pro forma company’s profitability and free cash flow generation including estimated cost synergies of approximately $30 million per year, the partners said.

Upon closing of the transaction, Dril-Quip stockholders will own approximately 52% and Innovex stockholders will own approximately 48% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

The combined company is expected to derive approximately 56% of its revenue from the international and offshore markets and approximately 44% from the North American onshore markets (U.S. and Canada).

It would have more than $1 billion in annual revenue and $221 million in adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (adjusted EBITDA) including synergies in fiscal 2023 (all figures on a pro forma, full-year 2023 combined basis).

The combined company will have a strong balance sheet with a pro forma, year-end 2023 net cash position of $99 million, according to the companies.

“The multi-decade legacy and strong reputation of Dril-Quip’s technology, brand and expertise, paired with the customer-centric, innovative and execution-oriented cultures of both companies will help us continue to manufacture and deliver innovative products and service to our customers and create opportunities for our employees.

“Additionally, the complementary global scale and product breadth of the combined company will provide a strong platform for organic revenue growth, strong EBITDA margins and the potential for significant free cash flow generation to drive value for our stockholders,” said Jeffrey Bird, Dril-Quip President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are bringing together the great traditions and capabilities of Dril-Quip with Innovex’s proven operating model. By empowering the combined organization using Innovex’s collaborative ‘No Barriers’ culture, we will unleash the capabilities of the combined company to create a unique energy industrial platform with durable margins, low capital intensity and the potential for superior returns on capital throughout industry cycles,” added Adam Anderson, Innovex Chief Executive Officer.

Related News

MAATS cable-lay underdeck carousel (Credit: NOV)

NOV Acquires MAATS Tech's Carousel and Cable-Lay Systems IP

Houston-based energy solutions provider NOV has acquired the intellectual property (IP) rights of MAATS Tech, a defunct business…

Illustration (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Reels In $2.4M Sonar and Subsea Power Contracts

Canadian company Kraken Robotics has secured contracts totaling $2.4 million for subsea batteries and synthetic aperture…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Ops

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has completed its activities in support of the development of Ocean Winds’ 882 MW Moray…

The MoU signing (Credit: FET)

FET and Safeen to Collaborate on Development of Electric Thrusters for ROVs

Forum Energy Technologies (FET), though its Subsea Technologies product line, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)…

The Mariner field in the UK North Sea (Credit: Jamie Baikie and Michal Wachucik / Equinor ASA)

Shearwater to Monitor Production at Equinor’s Two Oil and Gas Fields

Shearwater GeoServices has secured two 4D monitoring projects from Equinor for the Mariner field in the UK North Sea and…

GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustis Launches New Sub-Bottom Profiler and Software Integration Capabilities

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has launched the GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler, while also announcing…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Drawing the Line: The Farthest, Deepest Limits
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Vessel Operations Manager

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news