Monday, January 30, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 30, 2023

BMS Adds Two Inspection Class ROV’s

Baker Marine Solutions (BMS) has invested in its underwater inspection service, purchasing two Outland 3000 ROVs. Image courtesy BMS

Baker Marine Solutions (BMS) has invested in its underwater inspection service, purchasing two Outland 3000 ROVs. The new 3000 series offers built-in high-speed communication capability to support multiple ethernet devices, additional thrust and payload capacity, improved flexibility for integration of tooling and tool-free maintenance. Both systems will be fitted with Tritech Gemini 1200ik Multi Beam Sonars, Waterlinked DVLs, two-function manipulators and cleaning capabilities. The systems are rated for 300m but can be upgraded to 600m.

“The 3000 is the perfect platform to accomplish our goal of further establishing BSS as a leading provider in the UWILD, Facility Inspection, Pre-Decom, infrastructure, and Mid -Stream markets within both the Oil & Gas and Renewables Industries,” said Jim Baker, President, BMS.

Delivery of the first system is slated for mid-February, with the second system scheduled for mid-March.

