 
New Wave Media

January 23, 2020

KVH Intros Digital Crew Welfare Solution

Image: KVH Industries

Image: KVH Industries

KVH Industries, a provider of mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, has introduced a new digital content service called KVH Link to help shipowners, operators and managers provide rest-time entertainment for seafarers and increase onboard productivity.

KVH Link provides timely and popular news, sports, movies, TV, music, karaoke, podcasts, documentaries, trending social videos, in the most popular languages among seafarers.

Building on KVH’s past experience providing content for crew well-being and its patented IP-MobileCastTM technology for content delivery, KVH Link provides timely and popular news, sports, movies, TV, music, karaoke, podcasts, documentaries, trending social videos, and more in a sleek new user interface designed with digital natives in mind.

“There is an increasing focus on seafarer well-being as the foundation of safe, efficient operations,” said Mark Woodhead, KVH’s executive vice president for mobile connectivity.

“At the same time, crew welfare is going digital, with increased on-board demand for access to popular content. With our decades of experience in providing crew content—starting in the 1960s with reel-to-reel movie nights on the deck of a ship—to our history of mobile tech innovation, KVH is uniquely suited to deliver a digital content platform for today’s seafarer,” Mark added.

KVH Link crew wellbeing content includes: NEWSlinkTM hundreds of daily news stories, clips, and shows in the most popular languages among seafarers; SPORTSlinkTM news and video sports highlights from teams around the world, sports talk shows, and documentaries; MOVIElinkTM early release movies and classics from Hollywood to Bollywood and independent studios; TVlinkTM full seasons of popular hit television series; and MUSIClinkTM more than 15 genres of music radio, podcasts, karaoke, and more. KVH Link content is licensed from copyright holders for crew viewing.

Accessible for group viewing on a vessel TV screen or on seafarers’ personal devices, KVH Link features intuitive online navigation to enable users to quickly find the audio, text, and video content they want. The service is available as a monthly content subscription package incurring no data delivery charge.

In developing the KVH Link service, KVH built on its experience with the IP-MobileCast content delivery service it introduced in 2014, which features patented technology for delivering cybersecure, encrypted multimedia content to vessels with mini-VSAT BroadbandTM connectivity.

KVH also announced KVH linkHUB, a new service that provides entertainment content via secure, encrypted content drives to vessels that do not have KVH mini-VSAT Broadband connectivity, or to mixed fleets with a variety of satellite providers.

“Today, all vessels in a fleet need news and entertainment content even when several different satellite connectivity vendors are involved,” said Woodhead. “With KVH Link and linkHUB, we can deliver terrific content to every vessel in the fleet.”

broadbandinertial navigation systemsMark Woodhead
Email

Related News

New model tool: the iCon inspection robot searches for cracks. CREDIT: OceanTech

Subsea Robots in the Splash Zone

From their base deep within a former World War II U-boat pen, Norwegian outfit, OceanTech, is developing a set of robot tools…

Photo Credit: ExCeL London

#Oi2020 History

The move into the 21st Century also brought about change for Oceanology International's exhibition location from Brighton to ExCeL in London.

Photo: KVH

Research Vessel Equipped with Integrated IoT System

KVH Industries, Inc. and Kongsberg Digital completed the installation of their first joint maritime IoT system on an active…

Equinor’s Hywind Tampen project will use floating wind turbines to provide power to the Snorre and Gullfaks oil and gas production facilities. (Image: Equinor)

Offshore Energy Outlook for 2020

The “new normal” is a phrase tossed around often in offshore energy circles today as those servicing and operating in the…

A reefscape in the highly-protected Jardines de la Reina (Gardens of the Queen), Cuba provides habitat and feeding grounds for large numbers of fish, including top predators like sharks and groupers. (Photo by Amy Apprill, ©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

How Microbes Reflect the Health of Coral Reefs

A comparison of protected and impacted reefs in Cuba and Florida KeysMicroorganisms play important roles in the health and protection of coral reefs…

A REMUS vehicle shows the traditional four element DVL array (Photo Courtesy Hydroid)

ADCPs & DVLs: Recent Tech Developments

All seagoers know the ocean moves. Some thrive on riding the wind and waves while some hang on and look for a rail downwind…

Featured Companies

Teledyne ODI

Provides subsea electrical and fiber optic interconnect systems for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Wet mateable connectors include signal and high-power electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optical products all based on patented oil-filled, pressure-balanced technology.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

hunan unique steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Unique Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd(hereinafter referred to as Hunan Unique) is a subsidiary of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation ,is a typical enterprise arising from China's reform and opening-up. The construction of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation commenced…

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Teledyne BlueView

Teledyne BlueView is the leading provider of state-of-the-art compact acoustic underwater measurement and imaging solutions for defense, energy, civil engineering, transportation, and port security applications worldwide. BlueView’s advanced sonar systems have…

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Boat Captain 1600+ Tons (Kwajalein- Marshall Islands)

● MS2USA- Maginot Support Services, Inc. ● Flower Mound, TX, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news