January 15, 2020

MOL Intros Lighthouse Information Platform

Image: MOL

Image: MOL

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has begun operation of a new data platform called ‘Lighthouse’, to provide real time transport information to dry bulk shipping customers and stakeholders.

The platform is a service that allows those involved in the transport process, such as shippers and vessel operators, to safely, unitarily, and in real time, share and monitor various kinds of information related to ocean transport, such as vessel schedules ,weather, ocean conditions, as well as data related to cargoes and contracts, on a customized basis for each customer.

By establishing this system, MOL aims to help its customers enhance their supply chain management through measures such as optimization of ship allocation and more effective management of inventory, including offshore inventory.

With the objective of creating a user-friendly platform, MOL relied on input from customer interviews and took their opinions and requests into consideration in the development of Lighthouse.

The company plans to expand the platform, which offers a range of benefits for customers, by continually improving its services and enhancing its functions through continual upgrades.

The company chose the name "Lighthouse" to reflect the idea of focusing a spotlight on ocean transport, which many customers find to be difficult and complex, and make it easier for them to visualize information about the various aspects of shipping.

MOL continually aims to become a group of business units with No.1 competitiveness in respective areas by realizing "stress-free services" with use of digital technology.

