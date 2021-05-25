 
May 25, 2021

WAMS Invests in DriX USV

Brazil newly created rental and services company, WAMS, adds iXblue DriX Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) to its pool of equipment. 

Available for WAMS customers in Brazil, the DriX USV was added to increase operational performance for shallow water hydrographic and geophysical surveys as well as LBL array box-in operations, and ROV/AUV tracking for deep water projects.

“We are fully confident that the marine data collection and subsea operations industries are undergoing a profound change due to the rising technologies of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV),” saidElijah Egorov, Survey Operations Supervisor at WAMS. “Always keeping informed about the latest high-tech developments, we were fast to recognize iXblue DriX as a versatile and force-multiplying autonomous platform that will allow WAMS to perform bathymetric surveys up to 10 times faster than traditional vessels and survey launches when using multiple DriX. iXblue USV will furthermore be a great asset in supporting our customers’ deep-water operations. DriX will radically reduce the time required to perform box-in operations, and significantly improve the accuracy of ROVs and AUVs subsea positioning and communication in challenging acoustic environments."

The DriX USV is designed to be a true force-multiplier, able to conduct both remote-controlled and supervised autonomous operations (within visual range or Over The Horizon), and offers outstanding seakeeping and speed capabilities. Versatile and efficient, the unmanned platform performs extremely well in severe weather conditions and keeps downtime to a minimum compared to traditional survey vessels. Capable of hosting a wide range of payloads, DriX offers optimum conditions for high quality data acquisition and subsea positioning in both shallow and deep waters.

