June 3, 2025

Inyanga Marine Energy Group Announces Contracts for Welsh Tidal Energy Project

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has announced the winners of contracts to build its HydroWing tidal energy array. 

The 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy array will be deployed at Morlais off Anglesey in Wales, one of the largest consented tidal energy projects in Europe. The demonstration pilot will deploy in the first quarter of 2026.

Hutchinson Engineering has already been announced as the company which will fabricate the foundation and rear nacelle.

Further contract winners announced today are:

  • PPI Engineering - design and manufacture of the generator and generator housing. The bespoke generator has been optimized to ensure efficient power generation.
  • RMSpumptools - development of a bespoke 11KV Wet-Mate Connector System which provides a robust and reliable connection utilizing proven technology.
  • Involution Technologies - design and manufacture of main shaft unit incorporating 3:1 gearbox.
  • Iconsys - systems integration for power management.
  • Eire Composites - manufacture of carbon fibre blades.
  • Prysmian - manufacture of export cables.

The project will take place at Morlais off Anglesey in Wales, which is the only tidal energy demonstration zone of its kind in the world. It offers a unique ‘plug and play’ model for developers of tidal energy devices, helping reduce costs as they scale up operations. The Anglesey site has the potential to generate 240 MW of clean electricity. 

It is run by social enterprise Menter Mon Morlais and the Welsh government have taken a USD$10.8 million (£8 million) equity stake in the project. 

The Welsh government has also recently announced a USD$2.7 million (£2 million) equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

