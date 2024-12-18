Wednesday, December 18, 2024
 
Inyanga Unveils Tidal Energy Tech Design for 20MW Project in Wales

HydroWing concept (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has presented the design blueprint for its 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy technology, set for deployment at Morlais site in Wales.

The tidal energy array will incorporate the Tocardo T3 turbine, rated at 600kW, for the first time, with each of the 20 HydroWing units to be powered by two T3 turbines.

A demonstration project will take place at Morlais in 2025, according to the company.

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has secured 20 MW of capacity for their project at Morlais through the U.K. Government’s Contracts for Difference scheme Allocation Rounds 5 and 6 (AR5 and AR6), with the HydroWing allocation in AR6 being the largest tidal energy award in the U.K.

“The patented HydroWing design includes a number of innovative features, which together represent a step change in tidal energy design, increasing energy yield and reducing costs. The ‘all in one’ HydroWing system is based on a modular approach, which dramatically reduces CAPEX and installation costs,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO at Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

HydroWing’s modular substructure comes in road haulable sections, which can be assembled quayside for installation. The T3 turbines can also be easily transported and installed. Previously, turbines have been large and expensive, if not impossible to deliver to some of the remote locations in which we operate, whereas the compact T3 turbines can be delivered ‘in a box’, according to Parkinson.

“In fact, all the HydroWing components will fit in containers for easy, low cost transport. Additionally, the well proven wet mate connection system from the transformer hub to the export cable allows for instantaneous ‘plug and play’ connection.

“The two micro-pile fixings on each foot of the substructure are lightweight and low cost, and can be installed by small workboats. We estimate that there is an up to 60% saving in fixation costs, increasing rapidly with scale.  What’s more, the patented HydroWing Quad Barge also has a modular design, enabling operations and maintenance costs to be minimised too,” added Parkinson.

“This is a groundbreaking design that we expect to be a gamechanger for tidal energy. It offers the magic combination of reduced costs and increased energy yield.  This represents a big step forward towards the commercialization of tidal stream energy, paving the way for global applications,” said Andy Billcliff, CEO of Menter Mon Morlais Limited, which manages the Morlais tidal energy site.

Falmouth Scientific (FSI) Introduces AquaPulse Acoustic System and Launches New Brand Identity
