June 19, 2024

Inyanga and Verdant Form Partnership to Deliver Morlais Tidal Energy Project

Morlais Landfall Substaion (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Morlais Landfall Substaion (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga Marine Energy Group and Verdant Morlais (VML) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver a 4.9 MW tidal stream energy project at Morlais tidal energy zone, off Wales.

The project will take place in a berth close to the 10 MW project awarded to Inyanga through the UK government Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 5 in September 2023, which will utilize Inyanga’s patented HydroWing tidal stream technology.

VML was also awarded a 4.9 MW tidal project at Morlais in Allocation Round 5. VML is a joint venture company established by New York-based tidal energy developer Verdant Power and Duggan Brothers Contractors from Ireland, to assess and develop tidal energy projects in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Inyanga Marine Energy Group will deliver a full Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) solution to VML for the 4.9 MW project in conjunction with a long-term operations and maintenance contract.

“Connected to the national grid and with all necessary infrastructure provided, the Morlais demonstration site is unique worldwide and it represents a significant opportunity for the tidal energy industry in general. We are looking forward to deploying the first 4.9 MW phase of our commercial project at Morlais, with buildout of an additional 25 MW to follow,” said Joe Klein, VML Board Director.

“This new partnership allows us to explore economies of scale and creates a clear commercial path for our project. Collaboration unlocks exciting new opportunities for innovation and cost reduction, potentially accelerating development of the tidal energy industry,” added Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

The Morlais tidal energy scheme is located off the northwest coast of Holy Island.

The area has been designated for the installation and commercial demonstration of multiple arrays of tidal energy devices, with a maximum installed capacity of 240 MW.

When fully operational, the Morlais zone will be able to provide clean power for over 180,000 homes.

