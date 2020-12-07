 
December 7, 2020

iSURVEY Completes Landmark North Sea Project

The OSV Cecilia. Photo: iSurvey

iSURVEY recently completed its largest project to date, a project which saw a 10-strong group of offshore survey experts complete a 6,300km of survey since mobilization in late July.

The contract - which consisted of two workscopes - was awarded by Norwegian ocean bottom seismic experts, Magseis Fairfield ASA. The two circa.500 square km surveys have contributed to Magseis Fairfield’s ocean bottom node (OBN) exploration project within the Cornerstone area, which has been described as one of the most challenging locations in the North Sea.

“Equipped with multi-beam echosounder (MBES), side-scan sonar (SSS) and magnetometers, our spread of equipment and personnel dealt with the full gamut of North Sea weather, while safely achieving all workscope objectives and completing this milestone project on schedule,” said iSURVEY Managing Director, Andrew McMurtie.


iSURVEY operations on the OSV Cecilia. Photo: iSurvey

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
