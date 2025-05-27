Jacobs Chooses Fugro to Conduct Investigation for New US Infrastructure on Wake Island
Fugro has been chosen by Jacobs to conduct a nearshore site investigation on Wake Island, a remote US territory located in the central Pacific between Hawaii and Guam.
The isolated coral atoll serves as a key logistical and transport hub for the US Navy’s activities in the Indo-Pacific. Fugro’s efforts will equip Jacobs with the essential ground engineering data needed to plan and design a new mooring system on the island, contributing to an ongoing infrastructure modernization program.
Fugro has a proven history of successfully handling similar projects, including on Wake Island for Jacobs. In April, Fugro completed fieldwork for an onshore site investigation to support facility upgrades. The project required a robust mobilization plan, which included the establishment of high-speed data links for near real-time access to field data. This strategic investment will also benefit the upcoming nearshore geotechnical investigation.
Fieldwork for the nearshore project will begin in early August and last approximately two months. In the meantime, Fugro is undertaking the task of mobilizing assets to the far-flung site. This includes transporting one of its modular jack-up barges along with specialized geotechnical sampling equipment. To ensure the safe and efficient offloading of equipment upon arrival, the mobilization will also feature a mobile crane, as standard port facilities are unavailable on the island.