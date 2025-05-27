 
New Wave Media

May 27, 2025

Jacobs Chooses Fugro to Conduct Investigation for New US Infrastructure on Wake Island

© Fugro

© Fugro

Fugro has been chosen by Jacobs to conduct a nearshore site investigation on Wake Island, a remote US territory located in the central Pacific between Hawaii and Guam. 

The isolated coral atoll serves as a key logistical and transport hub for the US Navy’s activities in the Indo-Pacific. Fugro’s efforts will equip Jacobs with the essential ground engineering data needed to plan and design a new mooring system on the island, contributing to an ongoing infrastructure modernization program.

Fugro has a proven history of successfully handling similar projects, including on Wake Island for Jacobs. In April, Fugro completed fieldwork for an onshore site investigation to support facility upgrades. The project required a robust mobilization plan, which included the establishment of high-speed data links for near real-time access to field data. This strategic investment will also benefit the upcoming nearshore geotechnical investigation.

Fieldwork for the nearshore project will begin in early August and last approximately two months. In the meantime, Fugro is undertaking the task of mobilizing assets to the far-flung site. This includes transporting one of its modular jack-up barges along with specialized geotechnical sampling equipment. To ensure the safe and efficient offloading of equipment upon arrival, the mobilization will also feature a mobile crane, as standard port facilities are unavailable on the island.

Related News

Bhavin Shah, co-founder at Anekonnect Incorporated. © Subsea Supplies

Subsea Supplies Partners with Anekonnect

Subsea Supplies, a supplier of offshore and underwater technology equipment, has announced a strategic partnership with Anekonnect…

Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Wales Tidal Energy Project Moves Ahead

Inyanga Marine Energy Group awarded the fabrication contract to build its HydroWing tidal energy device to Hutchinson Engineering.The…

Abigail Robinson, Vice President of Sustainability. © ECOsubsea

ECOsubsea: Closed-Loop Hull Cleaning Is a Regulatory Imperative

The shipping industry faces mounting regulatory pressure to mitigate the transfer of invasive species via hull biofouling.

Source: Australian Antarctic Division

RSV Nuyina Completes Dedicated Marine Science Voyage for the Australian Antarctic Program

The RSV Nuyina, operated by Serco, has returned safely to Hobart after a 9-week dedicated marine science voyage to the Denman Glacier…

© NOIA

NOIA Statement Regarding New US Biological Opinion

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) issued the following statement from President Erik Milito in response to…

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025. © Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025 (SCW25), a maritime…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news