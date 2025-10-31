 
I-SEAMORE Project Concludes with a Tested Maritime Surveillance Platform

The I-SEAMORE project, co-funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation program under the Grant Agreement 101073911, officially concluded, having successfully delivered an integrated platform for maritime surveillance. Developed over two and a half years, the platform leverages AI, Big Data fusion, and multi-asset orchestration (UxVs) to provide European Maritime Authorities with enhanced situational awareness and operational readiness.

The project marked its conclusion with the I-SEAMORE Final Demonstration on September 16th in Tróia, Portugal, and the I-SEAMORE Final Event on September 17th in Setúbal, Portugal. The two-day event showcased the platform’s real-world capabilities and gathered critical feedback from key stakeholders.

The event kicked off with a live demonstration at the CEOM (Centro de Experimentação Operacional da Marinha Portuguesa) in Tróia, showcasing the I-SEAMORE platform’s technical and operational readiness. Consortium members and invited guests and experts observed the technology in action across two critical use cases: drug smuggling and illegal immigration. The demonstration highlighted the platform’s ability to generate a comprehensive, real-time picture of maritime activity using its integrated systems.

The following day, a conference in Setúbal featured valuable insights from high-level experts, including a keynote from Marco Nardella, Head of Specialized Activities Sector from FRONTEX, and a presentation from Anais Manchon, Policy Officer in HOME.F2 Innovation and Security Research. A dedicated stakeholderf eedback session, organized by partner ISIG, ensured the platform’s outcomes align with real-world needs. Furthermore, a focused session led by INI-Novation addressed access-to-market strategies, facilitating direct exchanges between technology providers and potential end-users, paving the way for the future commercialization of the solutions

Following the final event, I-SEAMORE continued to disseminate its main results. Project partner Ali Mohamoud from TNO participated in the Blue Mission AA Weekly Hour on October 1st. Mr. Mohamoud presented the platform’s successful trial demonstration during the REPMUS-25 exercise. The full recording can be accessed here

Project partner INI-Novation GmbH has published a White Paper titled "Business Modelling for anAdvanced Maritime Surveillance Platform," outlining the commercialization strategy for the I-SEAMORE ecosystem.

The document provides a detailed analysis of the market potential (TAM, SAM, SOM) based on core use cases, defining clear customer value propositions. It outlines sustainable long-term exploitation models, including Direct-to-Government contracts and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS). Crucially, the White Paper critically addresses the ethical, legal, and market entry barriers (ELSA) necessary for the platform’s uptake within the EU. The full White Paper can be found here.

