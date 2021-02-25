 
New Wave Media

February 25, 2021

RRS James Clark Ross Makes Its Last Antarctic Call

Last call of the JCR at Rothera (Photo: Alex Wallace / BAS)

Last call of the JCR at Rothera (Photo: Alex Wallace / BAS)

It's the end of an era for the U.K.'s RRS James Clark Ross, which made its final call to Rothera Research Station in Antarctic on February 19 after 30 years of service. British Antarctic Survey (BAS) said the polar research vessel will be sold at the end of the 2020/2021 Antarctic season and replaced by the newly built RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Rothera was the RRS James Clark Ross’s final call of the ship’s five-and-a-half-month mission to deliver scientific and operational staff to Antarctica, and to resupply the U.K. stations in Antarctica for another year. Later this month the ship will make one final stop to her home port of the Falkland Islands to refuel before making the six-week journey back to the U.K.

RRS James Clark Ross, named after the 19th Century British Royal Navy officer and polar explorer, was built by Swan Hunter Shipbuilders in Wallsend, U.K., and launched in 1990. For the past three decades the 99 meter, 5,372 GT ship has been a floating platform for biological, oceanographic and geophysical research. She contains some of Britain’s most advanced facilities for oceanographic research in both Antarctica and the Arctic.

The vessel's replacement, RRS Sir David Attenborough—known to some as Boaty McBoatface, the tope vote getter in an online poll to name the vessel in 2016—was built by Cammell Laird in Birkenhead, U.K. and recently completed two weeks of sea trials.

Related News

Fincantieri to Build Two Submarines for Italian Navy for $1.64B

Italy's Fincantieri will sign as prime contractor a contract worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.64 billion) for the construction…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

Image Courtesy Ocean Infinity

Autonomy: Inside the Building of Ocean Infinity’s Armada Fleet

Back in 2017, Ocean Infinity made a novel move; deploying six autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), instead of just one…

(Photo: Ørsted)

Europe's Offshore Wind Investments to Keep Growing After Record Year

Offshore wind investments in the European Union and Britain in 2020 were more than double the level projected at the start…

(Image: The SeaCleaners)

French Cleanup Yacht Designed to Feed on Ocean Plastic

A French ocean adventurer and his team have designed a yacht which he says can scoop up plastic garbage to stop it blighting the world’s oceans…

Discoverer will have the ability to deploy remotely operated vehicles to explore the ocean. (Photo: NOAA)

NOAA's New Ocean Exploration Ship to Be Based in Newport, RI

Newport, R.I. has been chosen as the future homeport for a new NOAA oceanographic research vessel being built for the agency.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Keller (UK) Limited

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news