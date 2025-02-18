Tuesday, February 18, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 18, 2025

James Fisher Launches Japanese Business Unit

Jean Vernet, CEO of James Fisher and Sons (Credit: James Fisher and Sons)

James Fisher and Sons, a global provider of specialist services to the energy, marine and defense industries, has launched new legal entity in Japan, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Japan and its footprint in North East Asia.

The move furthers James Fisher’s intention to bring its integrated offering and solutions to Japan’s energy transition, maritime security and defense needs.

The group already has a partnership covering the offshore wind service industry, including a Joint Collaboration Agreement with Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions (TGES).

With more than 200 employees across 12 locations in Asia Pacific region, and operations in over 25 countries worldwide, James Fisher can use both its regional and global expertise to support Japan’s industrial ambitions.

"Japan’s ambitious modernization plans are driving demand for advanced maritime technology, defense capabilities and renewable energy solutions.

“With a target of 10 GW of offshore wind by 2030, a significant increase in defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027, and around 99% of its foreign trade moving by sea, it is making substantial investments across these critical areas.

“James Fisher’s expertise gives us a unique opportunity to support Japan’s evolving needs. Our long-term commitment to the Japanese market will grow in parallel with the country’s goals, ensuring we continue to contribute to its national strategy, while bringing a global perspective to complex challenges,” said Jean Vernet, CEO of James Fisher and Sons.

