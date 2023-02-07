Tuesday, February 7, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 7, 2023

James Fisher Names New Head of Energy Division

Neil Sims - ©James Fisher

Neil Sims - ©James Fisher

Offshore services firm James Fisher and Sons has appointed Neil Sims as its new Head of Energy. 

Sims will report to Chief Executive Officer, Jean Vernet, as part of the James Fisher executive team.

Sims joins James Fisher from Expro, where he most recently served as Product Line Vice President and was responsible for their well flow management portfolio and sustainability and ESG transitional strategy.

Related News

©TAQA

TAQA, Fugro in Europe's "First" Uncrewed Offshore Integrity Inspection

Oil and gas firm TAQA has partnered with the Dutch offshore survey company Fugro for a pilot project using uncrewed surface…

NPD's Director technology, analysis and coexistence Kjersti Dahle - ©NPD

Norway Finds 'Substantial' Mineral Resources on Its Seabed

A Norwegian study has found a "substantial" amount of metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earth metals on the…

(Photo: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research)

They Say We Know More About the Moon Than About the Deep Sea. They’re Wrong

We know more about the Moon than the deep sea.This idea has been repeated for decades by scientists and science communicators…

©Hellenic Cables

Hellenic Cables to Boost Subsea Cable Production Capacity with $86M Investment

Subsea cable maker Hellenic Cables plans to invest around 80 million euros (currently ~$86,47 million) over two years to…

Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer's CEO - Credit: Ocean Installer

Havfram Subsea Reclaims Ocean Installer Name after Offshore Wind Business Sold

Offshore construction company Havfram Subsea said Thursday it was taking back its Ocean Installer name.The company's subsea…

Greensea PM Team led by Laura Krahn ©Greensea

Marine Robotics Tech Firm GreenSea Systems Starts Off 2023 with Key New Hires

Marine robotics technology company Greensea Systems on Thursday shared its latest additions to the team, and its implementation…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news