 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 17, 2026

Janus Launches First USV Comparison Database

© Janus Marine & Defense

© Janus Marine & Defense

US marine autonomy specialist Janus Marine & Defense has launched an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) comparison website. Janus Navigator, a structured, filterable database of almost 200 global USV platforms with a sales capability, has been created to allow clients to make informed choices and identify which platform class best aligns with their mission profile before important procurement decisions are made.

The site allows its users to compare and filter USVs across manufacturers, based on mission requirements and technical criteria, rather than relying on individual OEM marketing materials. The new online platform will ensure its clients get the right asset for their specific requirements. Users can filter their search by mission, vessel size and class and product availability.

Platforms sitting on the database range from high-speed offshore hydrographic survey vessels to maritime robotics platforms and specialist security and surveillance USVs.

Navigator is also the first step in Janus’ industry-leading lifecycle management model. Once a USV platform is selected, Janus supports sensor and payload integration; operator and maintenance training and client-specific Preventive Maintenance Systems.

Related News

(Credit: Exail)

Exail Sells Drix H-9 USV to European Client

Marine robotics technologies specialist Exail has sold its DriX H-9 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) for civil offshore operations…

(Credit: FET)

FET Launches Remote Control Station for Subsea ROV Operations

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has introduced a new remote control station designed to allow remotely operated vehicle (ROV)…

© snapin / Adobe Stock

Lamprell Secures ONGC Deal for Subsea Pipeline Replacement Project

Lamprell has secured a contract by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to deliver the Pipeline Replacement Project PRP-IX…

© HydroSurv

HydroSurv Delivers REAV-25 USV to Skanska Norway

HydroSurv has announced the sale and delivery of its latest REAV-25 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) to Skanska Norway AS, marking…

Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Rising expectations: A deep dive on underwater vehicles

Underwater vehicles have solidified their position, with autonomous and remotely operated platforms becoming core operational tools across offshore…

© EdgeTech

EdgeTech Introduces the Trace Side Scan Sonar for Micro-UUV, ROV, USV

EdgeTech, a leader in high resolution sonar imaging systems and acoustic release solutions, has recently expanded their OEM…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People & Company Updates
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news