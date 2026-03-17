Janus Launches First USV Comparison Database

US marine autonomy specialist Janus Marine & Defense has launched an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) comparison website. Janus Navigator, a structured, filterable database of almost 200 global USV platforms with a sales capability, has been created to allow clients to make informed choices and identify which platform class best aligns with their mission profile before important procurement decisions are made.

The site allows its users to compare and filter USVs across manufacturers, based on mission requirements and technical criteria, rather than relying on individual OEM marketing materials. The new online platform will ensure its clients get the right asset for their specific requirements. Users can filter their search by mission, vessel size and class and product availability.

Platforms sitting on the database range from high-speed offshore hydrographic survey vessels to maritime robotics platforms and specialist security and surveillance USVs.

Navigator is also the first step in Janus’ industry-leading lifecycle management model. Once a USV platform is selected, Janus supports sensor and payload integration; operator and maintenance training and client-specific Preventive Maintenance Systems.