Japan’s First Megawatt-Scale Tidal Energy Turbine Hits Water

Proteus Marine Renewables has deployed the AR1100 tidal turbine in Japan, which became the country's first ever megawatt-scale grid connected tidal energy system.

Installed in the Naru Strait, the turbine will generate 1.1 MW of clean energy, accelerating the decarbonization of the Goto Islands' electricity supply and advancing Japan’s renewable energy transition.

Building on the success of the AR500 pilot project in 2021, where a 500 kW device operated in the Naru Strait maintaining a 97% turbine availability, Proteus signed an equipment supply and works contract with Kyuden Mirai Energy (KME) in November 2022 to upgrade the device to 1.1 MW capacity.

Leveraging its modular architecture, Proteus enhanced its existing turbine’s performance and efficiency by integrating advanced pitch and yaw systems, along with other improvements to achieve a 1.1 MW rating.

The deployment, carried out by local vessels and resources under the supervision of the Proteus Offshore Services team, was made possible through the collaboration and expertise of key partners and suppliers in Japan.

To remind, Proteus was established following a 2022 management buyout of Simec Atlantis Energy’s tidal energy division.

“Deploying the AR1100 in Japan is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team working in collaboration with local professionals. The result reinforces tidal energy’s potential as a dependable renewable source in Japan.

“Our next immediate focus is the commissioning of the turbine, Japan’s first ever MW-scale grid connected tidal system, and the subsequent testing and accreditation phase,” said Philip Archer, Managing Director of Proteus Operations Japan.

“With operational turbines in both the United Kingdom and Japan, we are proving the scalability of tidal energy as a viable power source for coastal communities.

“As Japan expands its renewable energy mix and reduces reliance on fossil fuels, predictable sources like tidal energy will be essential in securing a stable, sustainable energy future. Proteus remains at the forefront of this transition, bringing proven solutions to new markets,” added Drew Blaxland, CEO of Proteus.





Upgraded AR1100 Tidal Energy Turbine for Optimal Efficiency





AR1100 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Proteus Marine Renewables)

The AR1100 tidal turbine features a horizontal-axis rotor with three advanced composite blades, designed for optimal efficiency in tidal currents. The blade angles are independently controlled by electromechanical pitch systems housed in the turbine hub, allowing for real-time control for maximum energy capture and to minimize hydrodynamic loads.

The device incorporates a drivetrain which transmits the mechanical power extracted at the rotor through to a permanent magnet generator.

A state of the art electrically actuated, hydraulic locking yaw mechanism is used to rotate the nacelle so that the rotor faces the oncoming tidal flow as it reverses direction four times a day.

The tidal turbine is mounted on a gravity-based support structure and connected to shore via a subsea cable, transmitting power directly to an onshore station, where it is converted for grid distribution.