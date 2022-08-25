Japan's Windy Network Acquires Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV

Windy Network, a Japanese 3D survey company, has chosen a Saab Seaeye Falcon underwater remotely operated vehicle for its operations.

The company plans to deploy the ROV on a wide range of missions, including academic research, marine archaeology, fishery surveys, and construction installation studies, such as offshore wind energy sites.

According to Saab Seaeye, the Falcon ROV can be fully loaded with cameras, sonars, and tooling, "yet will remain highly maneuverable and stay steady even in strong currents and turbulent waters."

"It will join Windy Network’s fleet of remotely operated vehicles - a vital resource for an innovator in the research and development of 3D measurement systems and operator of Japan’s residential Ocean Research Training Facility. As a marine survey 3D measurement company and developer, Windy Network aims to process huge amounts of acquired data with high accuracy and efficiency, corrected for ship vibration for a seamless display," Saab Seaeye said.



