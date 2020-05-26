 
May 26, 2020

Dean Joins Teledyne CARIS

Teledyne CARIS welcomes Geoff Dean to the group as USA Sales Manager.

Teledyne CARIS welcomes Geoff Dean to the group as USA Sales Manager.

Teledyne CARIS welcomes Geoff Dean to the group as USA Sales Manager. In this role Dean will concentrate on expanding the reach of Teledyne CARIS software products, while using his in-depth industry experience to provide seamless service and support for existing clients.

Dean will spearhead the continued expansion of Teledyne CARIS software especially in the ports, waterways and hydrographic survey markets in the U.S.

