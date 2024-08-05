 
August 5, 2024

SV Juren Ae sets Sail

SV Juren Ae (IMO no. 1021245) was delivered to the Marshall Islands Shipping Corporation (MISC) July 31, 2024, a 'low carbon' vessel funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI), built at Asia Shipbuilding in Geoje City, Korea and classed by KR.

SV Juren Ae is a 48-m, 300 dwt supply vessel, the result of a collaborative effort led by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) through its project 'Transition to Low-Carbon Sea Transport in the Republic of the Marshall Islands' for the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV) since 2017.

Partners of the project include the University of Applied Sciences Emden-Leer in Germany, MISC, Asia Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., KR and naval design company Kostec Co. Ltd. in Busan.

Developed at the maritime campus of Emden/Leer University of Applied Sciences, SV Juren Ae is powered by a partially-automated sail system designed by German naval designer HSVA, adapted from a traditional Indonesian sail design. This "Indosail-Sailing Rig," complemented by installed PV units and a hybrid drive system, is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 80% compared to similar-sized ships.

The vessel's hybrid power system consists of a propeller and engine that are used for slow-speed maneuvering, while the propeller can also function as a turbine to generate electricity via a hybrid gearbox and generator, a propulsion set up which allows a service speed of approximately 12 knots under sail and around 7 knots with the auxiliary diesel engine. It also is outfitted with a battery rack charged by excess wind power, which powers the vessel's electric drive during low-speed operations.

The ship is intended to offer domestic sea transportation within the Marshall Islands and the Pacific Region.

