 
New Wave Media

June 24, 2022

KAUST, Ocean Aero to Deploy Solar-powered AUSV in Red Sea

Credit: KAUST

Credit: KAUST

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and Ocean Aero, a manufacturer and service provider of ocean-going Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicles (AUSVs) have started a collaboration which will see Ocean Aero's solar and battery-powered AUSV deployed in the Red Sea.

Ocean Aero and Shelf Subsea, a service company for the marine industry, will bring the AUSVs into Saudi Arabia, which will enhance KAUST research of the Red Sea.

Ocean Aero's TRITON Generation III AUSV both sails and submerges and is used for long-range ocean observation and data collection missions. 

"The solar panels and batteries on this AUSV allow the vehicle to spend months at sea unattended, whereas comparable AUSVs cannot explore for more than a day without direct handling," KAUST said.

By customizing the AUSVs with sensors, the KAUST Red Sea Research Center will acquire new data that will be key to understanding special features of the Red Sea, such as its unusual currents and biodiverse habitats and species. 

In addition, the collaboration will advance KAUST's Coastal and Marine Resources Core Lab capabilities and knowledge in marine robotics design and operation, which will enable the future development of KAUST's own Autonomous Underwater Vehicles. 

Further, the KAUST Computer, Electrical and Mathematical Science and Engineering Division (CEMSE) is developing new features that integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of things (IoT) to the vehicles and sensors.Credit: KAUST"In response to the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030) and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KAUST is further dedicating itself to Red Sea research. The KAUST-Ocean Aero collaboration is one of many efforts that reflect this goal," said Daniel Acevedo-Feliz, Director of KAUST Core Labs and Research Infrastructure. "We are excited to have Ocean Aero as partners, as not only their vehicles but also their shared expertise will significantly advance this project."

Ocean Aero CEO Kevin Decker added, "We couldn't be happier to work alongside the oceanographers, researchers and marine scientists at KAUST. By providing a platform to delve deeper into data collection in the Red Sea than ever before, we're able to do more science with less resources in a safe, consistent and reliable way. With Shelf Subsea's expertise in maritime operations, we have the perfect partner to execute the launch, recovery, data processing and maintenance of the TRITON fleet."

The collaboration kicks off immediately, with a number of TRITONs already stationed at KAUST, and more on the way.

Related News

Credit: MMA Offshore

MMA Offshore to Buy Rigs-to-Reefs Specialist Subcon for $8.4M

Australian offshore support vessel owner MMA Offshore has agreed to buy Perth-based Subcon, a company that provides innovative stabilization…

“This represents a technological leap that is also the natural next step in our evolution based on long-established expertise in supply and integration of advanced SeaQ automated control systems for such areas as energy management, propulsion, bridge and navigation on more than 300 vessels,” said Vard Electro’s CEO Andrea Qualizza. Image courtesy Vard Electro

New Product: SeaQ Remote for Autonomous Ship Ops

As the move toward advanced remote and autonomous operation of vessels proceeds at speed, Vard Electro introduced SeaQ Remote…

A welder from Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC, welds the initials of the Oceanographer's sponsor, Linda Kwok Schatz, wife of U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, onto a steel plate that will be incorporated into the ship. (Photo: NOAA)

Keel Laid for NOAA’s New Oceanographic Research Ship

Houma, La. shipbuilder Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors hosted a keel-laying ceremony for NOAA’s newest oceanographic research ship…

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

Alcatel Submarine Network’s DC/FO Tech together with Equinor ASA wins the 2022 UTC Award

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites…

Image credit SEA-KIT International

SEA-KIT to Debut H-class USV

SEA-KIT International revealed a new USV design that focuses on hydrography and environmental data collection.The SEA-KIT H-class USV…

Posidonia australis seagrass meadow in Shark Bay. Photo by Sahira Bell, PhD graduate from UWA.

4500 Years Old & 180km: World's Largest Known Plant Discovered in Shark Bay

Largest known plant on earth discovered at Shark Bay, and it's 4,500 years old.Researchers from The University of Western…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

General Oceanics Inc

Design and Manufacturer of Oceanographic and Environmental sampling and monitoring equipment. Niskin & GO-FLO water samplers, Rosette multibottle sampling arrays. Flowmeters electronic and mechanical, plankton nets, Hydro Block and readout displays, Oil spill sampling nets…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Pushing what’s possible: High resolution estuarine sampling using rapid vertical profiling

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news