 
New Wave Media

June 1, 2020

One-on-One with Mark Kenny, GM, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris

  • Mark Kenny, GM, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris
  • Photo: L3Harris
  • Mark Kenny, GM, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris Mark Kenny, GM, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris
  • Photo: L3Harris Photo: L3Harris

In the May 2020 edition Marine Technology Reporter explored business and tech trends in the defense sector in our “Defense Roundtable.” With space limited in the print edition, we offer here the full interview with Mark Kenny, General Manager, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris.

Please provide a brief overview of your company and its technology, with specific insight on your offering for the defense sector.

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. As part of our unmanned maritime system offerings to the subsea defense community, we are proud to offer the Iver family of UUVs. The Iver4 is a next-generation small diameter UUV featuring ultra-low logistics, extended mission duration, highest quality sensor data, and swappable payload and battery sections.

What percentage of your business in 2019 was in the defense sector?

Unmanned Maritime Systems does about 2/3 of our business in the defense sector.  Much of this work is US and International defense contractors and agencies who procure our goods and services via commercial contracts.  

In general, discuss the importance of the defense sector to your company and the trends regarding the size and pace of the market in recent years.

Growth of unmanned in the defense sector, whether it be international or domestic, is of critical importance to the growth of our business.  There are five business units in the Unmanned Maritime Systems division and each were acquired to bring a unique and differentiating capability to compete in this space.  It is the growing demand for unmanned systems to meet mission requirements for the U.S. Navy, whether under the surface or above, that is fuel for our business.
Photo: L3HarrisDiscuss how defense sector requirements have helped to drive your company’s R&D/Product development over the past few years.

L3Harris had fielded over 300 Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUV) before the Iver4 product was introduced. Through many years of successful operations and engagement with the warfighter, L3Harris saw a gap in capability between small and medium UUVs. Small diameter UUVs did not have the endurance, modularity, safe battery chemistry, and mission performance the operators needed, but medium class UUVs were difficult to handle with a large logistics footprint. After years of prototyping, L3Harris released the Iver4 900 to meet the requirements of the operators. It delivered a small diameter UUV (<10inches) that matched the capability of the medium vehicles (10-21 inches) without the logistics and battery safety challenges that kept these vehicles from being used for critical EOD, Submarine, and Naval Special Warfare missions.

What are the specific tech attributes of your system(s) that you have found to be particularly attractive to the defense sector (please be specific)?

The Iver4 carries the highest performing navigation and imaging sensors available, while using swappable battery chemistries that meet flexible mission needs. The clean power architecture and signature mapping of the UUV ensure that the highest quality data is produced from the onboard imaging sensors. The unique, wet-mateable sections allow payload changes in the field that also ease commercial and military transport. The Iver4 provides an open interface and optional payload section for third party sensor providers to integrate their own hardware and software. Titanium and carbon fiber construction maximizes the useable volume in the pressure hull and decreases maintenance requirements when operating in harsh, open ocean environments.


Photo: L3Harris

aerospaceimagingUnited States
Email

Related News

A new MIT-developed search-and-rescue algorithm identifies hidden “traps” in ocean waters. The method may help quickly identify regions where objects — and missing people — may have converged. Image courtesy of the researchers/http://news.mit.edu/

Tech Talk: Algorithm Aims to Assist Ocean Search and Rescue

Search & Rescue algorithm identify hidden “traps” in ocean waters, helping to more quickly identify regions where objects…

Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav hybrid inertial navigation instrument will be integrated into the SEA-KIT to improve navigation in challenging environments. (Photo: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne Tests Autonomous Vehicles Navigation for UK MOD

Marine robotics company Sonardyne International Ltd. demonstrated technologies that will aid autonomous vehicle operations…

Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

Hydroid, a familiar name in the Unmanned Underwater System defense market, was bought this year by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII).

Image Credit: IOG

IOG Taps Subsea 7 for North Sea Project SURF

Offshore installation company Subsea 7 has won a contract by Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) to provide Subsea, Umbilicals…

U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY LEIGHAHN FERRARI, CHIEF MATE, U.S. NAVAL SHIP SALVOR

EvoLogics Modems Authorized for US Navy Use

ANU listing granted after favorable USBL accuracy testsEvoLogics underwater acoustic modems were recently listed as Authorized for Navy Use (ANU)…

Simplified graphic showing how seafloor currents create microplastics hotspots in the deep-sea. Image Courtesy NOCS

SCIENCE: Seafloor Microplastic Hotspots Controlled by Deep-sea Currents

New research has revealed the highest levels of microplastic yet recorded on the seafloor, with up to 1.9 million pieces…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cousin Trestec

Synonym for technical and professional reference on the rope market, COUSIN Trestec symbolizes the rigor and know-how of a big industrial group. With over 160 years of experience in rope manufacturing, COUSIN Trestec is a leading name in the fields of sports, safety…
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news