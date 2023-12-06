Thursday, December 7, 2023
 
Kimberlee McHugh Joins Teledyne Marine - Falmouth

Kimberlee McHugh has joined Teledyne Marine - Vehicles, located in North Falmouth, Mass., as the organization’s new marketing manager. 

McHugh, former marketing director at the Steamship Authority, has over 15 years of senior level marketing experience in the maritime transportation, hospitality, and tourism industries. Her career highlights include digital marketing development and execution, HR recruitment advertising planning and execution, increasing market share, sales and revenue growth, website development and launch, 360 marketing strategy, project management, event planning, attending trade shows, and digital content planning and execution.

 “We welcome Kimberlee to the Teledyne Marine team and look forward to her bringing her wealth of digital marketing experience and knowledge to us,” said Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing William Egan. 

Kimberlee's role at Teledyne encompasses the planning, development and implementation of internal and external marketing strategies, marketing communications, event coordination and planning, social media, web presence and messaging, and public relations activities, and coordinating the development and implementation of support materials and services day-to-day for Teledyne Marine.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Teledyne’s dynamic sales and marketing team and getting to know the brilliant professionals who are responsible for developing, managing and delivering cutting-edge subsea technology,” McHugh said. “I look forward to sharing a fresh, new perspective to Teledyne’s marketing strategy.”

