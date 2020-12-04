 
December 4, 2020

FSI, Klein Marine Systems Partner

Falmouth Scientific and Klein - A MIND Technology Business, are co-developing a towed combined sub-bottom and side scan system for commercial survey and government customers. 

The system utilizes the strengths of both companies to provide superior side scan image quality and enhanced sub-bottom penetration and resolution. Standard packages will include 1,000m and 3,000m depth options.  

