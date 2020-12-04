FSI, Klein Marine Systems Partner

The system utilizes the strengths of both companies to provide superior side scan image quality and enhanced sub-bottom penetration and resolution. Standard packages will include 1,000m and 3,000m depth options.

Falmouth Scientific and Klein - A MIND Technology Business, are co-developing a towed combined sub-bottom and side scan system for commercial survey and government customers.

Unmanned platforms and underwater vehicles have been providing new ways for ocean scientists to study the ocean in more detail…

The Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) teamed up with Coast Guard Cutter Campbell’s crew this summer to evaluate…

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

Marine and offshore survey company Ocean Infinity, which recently announced plans to build the world's largest fleet of unmanned…

"50 Years From Now" was published in the Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition published by Marine Technology Reporter.

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.