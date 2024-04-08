Water Linked Introduces 3D Sonar Technology

Water Linked, a sensor and surveillance technology provider from Trondheim, Norway, is presenting a new form of 3D sonar technology at the Underwater Defense Technology exhibition this week.

The Sonar 3D-15 provides real-time 3D imaging with point cloud generation, enabling live, precise and comprehensive visualization of underwater environments. Because of its high resolution and short-range capabilities it is especially useful for close-proximity operations, such as identification and classification of target types and inspection of hard to inspect areas, such as ship hulls. The Sonar 3D-15 provides a significant improvement over traditional 2D sonars, simplifying the interpretation of complex sonar images.

"There is a wide range of 2D sonars out there. All of them make it extremely difficult to understand what you’re looking at," says Oliver Skisland, CEO of Water Linked.

Characterized by its compact design, the Sonar 3D-15 boasts an operational depth of up to 300 meters and weighs less than 0.4 kilograms underwater. Its small and lightweight composition renders it compatible with most Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), facilitating effective target detection and navigation across diverse underwater landscapes.

Another feature of the Sonar 3D-15 is its user-friendly interface, accessible via a web-based browser. This intuitive design simplifies the integration process, eliminating the need for complex software installations. Moreover, its comprehensive Application Programming Interface (API) enables seamless integration with third-party software, enhancing its adaptability and versatility for a wide range of applications.

It is partly due to this new 3D sonar technology that Water Linked was selected last November to take part in the NATO DIANA accelerator program. The Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) is a completely new initiative in which all NATO countries participate. The purpose of the program is to support disruptive technologies with great potential for application both commercially and for defense.