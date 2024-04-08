 
New Wave Media

April 8, 2024

Water Linked Introduces 3D Sonar Technology

Source: Water Linked

Source: Water Linked

Water Linked, a sensor and surveillance technology provider from Trondheim, Norway, is presenting a new form of 3D sonar technology at the Underwater Defense Technology exhibition this week.

The Sonar 3D-15 provides real-time 3D imaging with point cloud generation, enabling live, precise and comprehensive visualization of underwater environments. Because of its high resolution and short-range capabilities it is especially useful for close-proximity operations, such as identification and classification of target types and inspection of hard to inspect areas, such as ship hulls. The Sonar 3D-15 provides a significant improvement over traditional 2D sonars, simplifying the interpretation of complex sonar images.

"There is a wide range of 2D sonars out there. All of them make it extremely difficult to understand what you’re looking at," says Oliver Skisland, CEO of Water Linked.

Characterized by its compact design, the Sonar 3D-15 boasts an operational depth of up to 300 meters and weighs less than 0.4 kilograms underwater. Its small and lightweight composition renders it compatible with most Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), facilitating effective target detection and navigation across diverse underwater landscapes.

Another feature of the Sonar 3D-15 is its user-friendly interface, accessible via a web-based browser. This intuitive design simplifies the integration process, eliminating the need for complex software installations. Moreover, its comprehensive Application Programming Interface (API) enables seamless integration with third-party software, enhancing its adaptability and versatility for a wide range of applications.

It is partly due to this new 3D sonar technology that Water Linked was selected last November to take part in the NATO DIANA accelerator program. The Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) is a completely new initiative in which all NATO countries participate. The purpose of the program is to support disruptive technologies with great potential for application both commercially and for defense.

Related News

(Photo: Saildrone)

Saildrone Launches First Next-gen Surveyor USV

The first of Saildrone's new generation of Surveyor-class unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) has been launched by builder Austal USA in Mobile…

(L-R) Lee Carden (SMD), Mike Jones (SMD), Scott Jenney (Film-Ocean) and John Bloomfield (Film-Ocean) at Oceanology. Image courtesy SMD

Film-Ocean Takes a Third SMD ROV

Film-Ocean expands its work-class ROV fleet with the purchase of a third hydraulic ROV from SMD. The company has also entered…

Akram Ali, MER-Subsea, and Richard Dowdeswell, GeoAcoustics (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustics Scoops First Major Order for Newly-Launched Sub-Bottom Profiler

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has secured a major order from MER-Subsea for its next-generation…

BIRNS celebrated 70 years and launched its new Meridian subsea connector in London. Image courtesy BIRNS

BIRNS High Amperage Connector Series Debuts

BIRNS made a big splash at Oceanology International in London last week at the company’s Power Forward event, with the celebration…

Illustration (Credit: Naval Group)

Dutch Government Picks France's Naval Group for Submarines Order

The Dutch government on Friday said it had picked French defense company Naval Group to build four new submarines in coming…

Subsea survey operations (Credit: Feritech Global)

Feritech Global Designs Next-Gen Auto-Drop Piston Corer for Oceaneering

Feritech Global has designed a next generation auto-drop piston corer for Oceaneering, which is expected to reduce the time…

Featured Companies

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Oiler

● NOAA

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Chief Engineer - with sign-on bonus and relocation package

● Jacksonville, FL, United States

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news