Klein Marine Systems Selects Exail Navigation Technology For Sonar

Klein Marine Systems, a leader in sonar technology, has selected the Exail Octans Nano OEM Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) as the standard navigation solution for their 5900 Side Scan Sonar (SSS). This collaboration aims to enhance the sonar’s precision and reliability for high-resolution seabed mapping, supporting a range of defense, security, and commercial applications.

The Exail Octans Nano OEM AHRS offers a heading accuracy of 0.5° secant latitude, and pitch and roll accuracy of 0.1°, ensuring stable and precise attitude and heading data. These capabilities are essential for optimizing sonar image quality, improving positioning accuracy, and reducing the need for extensive post-processing. The system’s compact design and low power consumption allow for seamless integration into subsea platforms, making it ideal for extended underwater missions where precise attitude data is critical.

The Exail Octans Nano OEM AHRS. Credit: Exhail

The Klein 5900 SSS is known for its high-resolution seabed mapping capabilities, supporting critical tasks such as geophysical surveys, wreck detection, and the identification of unexploded ordnance (UXO). With the integration of Exail’s AHRS technology, the sonar’s ability to maintain stability and reduce drift in challenging underwater conditions is strengthened, ensuring consistent and precise data collection in even the most complex environments.