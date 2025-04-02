 
New Wave Media

April 2, 2025

Kongsberg Discovery: Demonstrations at Ocean Business 2025

Kongsberg Discovery will be showcasing the EM2042 Multibeam Echosounder and Seapath 385 GNSS aided inertial navigation system onboard the Fugro FTV Xplorer vessel. Credit: Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery is gearing up to make a splash at Ocean Business 2025, with high profile product demonstrations, a new digital innovation launch, and a range of domain experts on hand to help stakeholders navigate a future of ocean opportunity.

The company  will base itself at booth N1/P2 for the duration of the show, taking place April 8-10, 2025, at the National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, UK.

Demonstrations on all three days will showcase the EM2042 Multibeam Echosounder and Seapath 385 GNSS aided inertial navigation system onboard the Fugro FTV Xplorer vessel, in addition to dockside demos with the Flexview multibeam sonar deployed on a ROV for underwater infrastructure inspection and gas seep detection.

Kongsberg Discovery has also teamed up with Saildrone to give delegates an insight into remote deep-water multibeam survey operations, with a real-time demonstration of a Saildrone Surveyor USV fitted with EM304 MKII sensors and software.

Each demonstration on board the Fugro vessel will last 45 minutes, with participants getting a chance to see the lightweight, robust and powerful EM 2042 in action, in conjunction with the high-precision Seapath 385, developed specifically for demanding hydrographic surveying. The Flexview demonstration, taking place dockside at set times on each day, reveals how the latest compact multibeam sonar technology can be implemented for trusted infrastructure inspection and gas seep detection.

For delegates eager to experience the potential of remote operations, the Saildrone sessions on Wednesday and Thursday will show how Kongsberg Discovery’s deep-water multibeam sensors and software can be deployed to empower efficient, safe and high-quality autonomous surveying.

