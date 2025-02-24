Kongsberg Discovery’s Hugin AUV Passes US Navy Trials

Kongsberg Discovery has completed acceptance testing of a HUGIN Superior Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) system for the Defense Innovation Unit and U.S. Navy.

The company completed acceptance testing one year after the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) awarded it a 24-month frame contract for large-diameter unmanned underwater vehicles (LDUUV), delivering the client’s first HUGIN Superior AUV.

The vehicle’s final testing was completed in Norway at the beginning of the year, before being put in operation to provide real-world operational relevance and enhance the Navy’s undersea capabilities.

In the last year, the DIU team performed a technology assessment, culminating in quickly ordering and delivering a competent HUGIN AUV system.

Kongsberg’s HUGIN Superior is an AUV system actively used by commercial and military customers since 2019.

It provides immediate operational capability for Subsea and Seabed Warfare (SSW), Intelligence Preparation of the Operational Environment (IPoE), Mine Countermeasures (MCM), and inspection of critical undersea infrastructure at delivery with no required modifications.