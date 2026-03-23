Kongsberg Discovery Introduces Updated SY60 Sportfishing Sonar

Building on the strong foundation of SIMRAD by Kongsberg’s SY50, the SY60 brings a series of performance upgrades, including a narrower vertical beam, greater transmitting power, and a new stabilization system.

The SY60’s redesigned transducer architecture produces a sharper vertical beam, allowing operators to distinguish targets with greater accuracy and track fish more reliably near the surface and seabed. Its increased power output strengthens long‑range performance and improves the ability to follow fast‑moving or dispersed schools.

A new stabilization sensor, SteadyPing, delivers faster and more precise compensation in rough seas. This ensures a stable, readable image at short range, where detail matters most.

The SY60 shares the compact footprint and intuitive interface of the SY50, retaining features such as QuadPing, Dual Mode operation, CHIRP and CW transmissions, and optional AI‑powered target tracking powered by Viam. However, it also pairs these features with a more advanced sonar engine designed for operators who want the highest level of situational awareness.

Like the SY50, the SY60 is engineered for straightforward installation on vessels with limited space. All transceiver electronics are integrated into the transducer, reducing cabling and noise while simplifying setup. The system also supports full remote operation, automatic software updates, and optional AI‑driven target recognition. Existing SY50 users can easily upgrade to the SY60 and take advantage of these new capabilities.