May 28, 2025

Kongsberg Discovery Launches FS80 Trawl Sonar

© Kongsberg Discovery

© Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery has announced the commercial launch of the FS80 Trawl Sonar.

The compact, modular and multifrequency solution is the market’s first sonar system to combine net monitoring, intake profiling and bottom detection in a single unit, making the very latest sonar technology accessible to fishery operators, big and small. Originally unveiled at Pacific Marine Expo (PME) in November last year, the innovation has now been put through its paces in extensive sea trails, with first class results.

The FS80 builds on the legacy of the enduringly popular FS70, which has been a trusted market leader for the past 20 years. Alongside the upgrade in performance and integration, the new solution also supports a broad range of different telemetry cables, easing adoption for diverse customers.

“Components such as the FS80 can be integrated with, for example, cameras, lamps, active selectors and acoustic modems for door control. This creates a scalable ecosystem that will continue evolving as it matures, with the ability to add the very latest innovations—such as AI-driven monitoring and intervention technologies—in the years to come," said Mads Dahl, V.P. Sales.

A further innovation comes in its modularity. As Dahl revealed, Kongsberg Discovery is on the cusp of launching the FH80 HUB, a central platform upon which modular components, such as the FS80, can be based. This allows customers to “pick and mix” the optimal Kongsberg Discovery technology for their individual needs, giving them a unified, high performance trawling approach.

