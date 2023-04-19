Kongsberg Establishes Separate Ocean Mapping Business Area

Kongsberg has established a new business area, Kongsberg Discovery, for its advanced robotics and sensor technology designed to map, monitor and understand the ocean space.

The new business area has more than thousand employees located in Horten, Trondheim and Oslo in Norway, in addition to offices in Spain, the UK, the US, Canada, Singapore and Malaysia. Previously Sensors and Robotics was a division under Kongsberg Maritime.

"Ocean covers 70 % of the earth's surface. It controls the weather and temperature, distributes heat across the globe and is the answer to some of the most significant challenges we currently face. Sustainable management of the oceans requires knowledge and data about the health of the oceans, while critical infrastructure above and below water is an important prerequisite for sustainable development," says Geir Håøy, CEO of Kongsberg.

"The mapping and monitoring of the world's oceans are in an early phase, and we are still at the beginning of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. Together with the rest of Kongsberg, Kongsberg Discovery can develop new solutions and technology with significant growth opportunities within fisheries, marine research, marine operations, ocean-based energy production and infrastructure monitoring that the world needs."

Kongsberg Discovery will be led by Martin Wien Fjell. He has held several management positions in Kongsberg over the past 10 years and has led Global Customer Support in Kongsberg Maritime since 2017. "I look forward to developing Kongsberg Discovery, the fourth business area in Kongsberg. Kongsberg Discovery encompass extensive and world-leading technology within hydro acoustics, robotics, inertial navigation, positioning, laser, radar, and communication, blended with deep application know-how and software and by establishing Kongsberg Discovery as a separate business area, our ambition is to facilitate further growth based on this core competency.”

Kongsberg Maritime is the largest business area in Kongsberg, with more than 6 500 employees across 32 countries. With Kongsberg Discovery as a separate business area, Kongsberg's ambition is to further strengthen the core areas in Kongsberg Maritime.



