Wednesday, November 9, 2022
 
New Wave Media

November 8, 2022

Kraken's PanGeo Subsea Completes Over $5 Million of Sub-Bottom Imager Projects

©PanGeo Subsea (File photo)

©PanGeo Subsea (File photo)

PanGeo Subsea, a subsidiary of Canadian marine robotics company Kraken Robotics, has completed over $5 million in Sub-Bottom Imager (SBI) projects year-to-date. 

This includes over 1,500 km of depth of burial (DOB) surveys that have a cumulative 2022 contract value of over $3 million. These surveys have supported the development of offshore wind farms in the US, Irish Sea, North Sea, Baltic Sea, and off the coast of Taiwan, the company said.

"The SBI is the industry preferred technology for pre and post-cable lay surveys.  SBI campaigns in 2022 have included ROV-based surveys using ROVs of opportunity, as well as high-speed surveys using the SeaKite SBI intelligent towed platform along several HVDC interconnector transmission cables. The SBI has also demonstrated success imaging buried fiber optic cables as small as 30mm, further expanding the market opportunities for this cutting-edge technology," Kraken Robotics said.

In June, the SBI was added to the IMCA ‘Guidelines for the Measurements of Depth of Burial’ report, a comprehensive industry guide on how to conduct DOB surveys and what survey sensors to consider for verification.

“The Sub-Bottom Imager has a strong history of delivering high-speed, high-resolution results in buried object detection and depth of burial measurements, without the need for taking assets offline or injecting a tone in the cable,” says Moya Cahill, CEO of PanGeo and EVP Services at Kraken. 

“Our combined technology and service teams have formed a powerhouse of innovative technology and reliable, repeatable service delivery. Our teams are enabling rapid deployment of new features and enhancements across our technology portfolio from the SBI through to the KATFISH delivering service excellence in the seabed and sub-seabed imaging.”

According to PanGeo Subsea, the SBI produces a 3D acoustic image of the cable exterior to a depth of 5 m below the seabed. 

As an acoustic system, the SBI is non-intrusive, allowing the cables to remain fully operational during survey operations, an essential requirement for power transmission cables, the company explained.

The SBI also provides a consistent vertical accuracy regardless of cable burial depth, which allows for depth verification over multiple passes of the same cable section and cable burial monitoring over a cable’s lifespan. The SBI is interfaced onto a ROV (Remote Operated Vehicle) to acquire data at a fly height of 3.5 m above the seafloor.

The company's SeaKite ROTV (Remote Operated Towed Vehicle) has an integrated SBI, which enables 3D acoustic surveys at speeds up to 4 kts. According to Kraken, the using the SeaKite towed vehicle, instead of a ROV, provides significant data acquisition efficiencies such as higher survey speed and smaller survey vessel.  

"This reduces operations’ overall daily operating cost and carbon emissions. By utilizing a smaller vessel on-site for a shorter period, the SeaKite can save in the order of 200,000 kg of carbon dioxide emissions per campaign," Kraken said.

Related News

Carcasses of the red crab, Pleuroncodes planipes, photographed using the autonomous vehicle Autsub6000 during seabed surveys conducted in the NE abyssal Pacific. Image courtesy NOC

Massive Fall of Deep-sea Dead Red Crabs ... What Does it Mean?

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have made a surprise discovery of thousands of dead swimming crabs…

MTR100: Rusty Jehangir, Founder, Blue Robotics

Rusty Jehangir founded Blue Robotics in 2014 in his garage, using Costco foldable tables as a work bench to build his first 600 thrusters…

The Maxlimer hydrogen configuration. Image courtesy SEA-KIT International

MTR100: For USVs and AUVs, is it a Hydrogen Future?

Hydrogen has been making big headlines in the energy world. It’s one of the potential routes to deliver high density energy…

For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons

Gazprom: NATO Mine Destroyer Device was Found at Nord Stream 1 in 2015

A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a mine destroyer discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore…

Credit: Hannes van Rijn/MarineTraffic.com

Safety Concerns: Norway Inspects Europipe II Subsea Gas Pipeline to Germany

Norway has deployed a specialist vessel to inspect a subsea gas pipeline to Germany because of safety concerns after suspected…

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish Police Say

A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

USVs Line up for Offshore Wind Work

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news