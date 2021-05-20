 
May 20, 2021

Kraken Receives Order for AquaPix Sonar from AUV Manufacturer

(Image: Kraken)

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics Inc. announced it has received an order for a 3,000-meter rated AquaPix MINSAS 120 Synthetic Aperture Sonar from an American autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) manufacturer. The contract value is $0.5 million and delivery to the customer is expected in 2021.

Since March of this year, Kraken has received orders for AquaPix MINSAS 120 Synthetic Aperture Sonars from customers in the U.S., Europe and Australia for integration onto three different AUV platforms.

To date, Kraken has seen its AquaPix sensors integrated on 20 unique underwater vehicle platforms from a variety of manufacturers. Kraken’s MINSAS is a commercially available off the shelf configurable Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) which replaces high end side scan sonar systems at an affordable price, while delivering significantly higher resolution, range, and area coverage rates (ACR).

