April 18, 2024

Kraken Robotics Wins $6 Million Order for Subsea Batteries

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced it has received orders totaling more than $6 million for subsea batteries.

The Canadian-based marine technology company did not disclose details about the customer or application.

Kraken said it expects to perform deliveries in 2024 and 2025.

© Freesurf / Adobe Stock

Greece to Spend 780 Million Euros to Protect Marine Biodiversity

Greece is pushing ahead with 21 initiatives worth 780 million euros ($830.9 million) to protect marine biodiversity and tackle coastal pollution…

Subsea 2.0 tree deployed offshore Brazil (Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Picks Up ‘Large’ Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail Off Guyana

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘large contract’ from ExxonMobil to supply subsea production systems for…

Prince TLP - Credit: MODEC (file image)

Subsea7 Secures Work with Talos Energy in Gulf of Mexico

Offshore services firm Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract with U.S. oil and gas company Talos Energy for its Sunspear…

Source: Saildrone

Saildrone and Thales Australia Advance Autonomous Undersea Surveillance

Thales Australia’s BlueSentry thin-line towed array will be integrated with Saildrone Surveyor-class USVs for autonomous…

© Wirestock / Adobe Stock

NOAA Announces 2025 Ocean Exploration Funding Opportunity

NOAA Ocean Exploration has announced its Ocean Exploration Fiscal Year 2025 Funding Opportunity and is soliciting proposals…

© Chris / Adobe Stock

Undersea Cables: The Unseen Backbone of the Global Internet

Have you ever wondered how an email sent from New York arrives in Sydney in mere seconds, or how you can video chat with…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
