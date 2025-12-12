Sercel Deploys QuietSea Passive Acoustic Monitoring for French Offshore Wind Farm
Sercel's QuietSea passive acoustic monitoring (PAM) system was recently deployed during installation of pile foundations for the major EMDT (Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe-Le Tréport) offshore wind farm project in northern France.
A customized version of the QuietSea system was provided by Sercel and operated by partner SOMME.
Acoustic sensors were deployed directly from the pile-driving vessel to detect the presence of any marine mammals that could be impacted by underwater noise during pile-driving activity. Delivery of a tailored solution ensured that the project met all environmental regulatory requirements and operational constraints during this critical phase without interrupting project continuity.