Saturday, December 13, 2025
 
December 12, 2025

Sercel Deploys QuietSea Passive Acoustic Monitoring for French Offshore Wind Farm

© Sercel

© Sercel

Sercel's QuietSea passive acoustic monitoring (PAM) system was recently deployed during installation of pile foundations for the major EMDT (Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe-Le Tréport) offshore wind farm project in northern France.

A customized version of the QuietSea system was provided by Sercel and operated by partner SOMME.

Acoustic sensors were deployed directly from the pile-driving vessel to detect the presence of any marine mammals that could be impacted by underwater noise during pile-driving activity. Delivery of a tailored solution ensured that the project met all environmental regulatory requirements and operational constraints during this critical phase without interrupting project continuity.

