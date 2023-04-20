Thursday, April 20, 2023
 
Kraken Robotics Wins $3M Order for SeaPower Subsea Batteries

Credit: Kraken Robotics

Canadian subsea robotics firm Kraken Robotics has secured a $3 million order for its SeaPower subsea batteries from an unnamed client.

"Kraken’s SeaPower 6000-meter rated pressure tolerant batteries are based on Kraken’s unique pressure tolerant gel encapsulation technology for lithium polymer batteries," Kraken said.

Kraken describes its batteries as "an attractively priced, environmentally friendly, and superior energy density alternative to the traditional oil compensated batteries commonly used for deep subsea battery applications."

The batteries are hot-swappable and modular and include an integrated battery management system within each battery module which, Kraken says, provides a very high level of redundancy and safety.

Deliveries will occur in 2023, the company said Thursday.

