 
New Wave Media

April 4, 2022

Kraken's Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract with Royal Canadian Navy Deemed 'Success'

Car Wrecks Surveyed with Legacy Side-Scan (top) vs Kraken’s LW-SAS (bottom) - ©Kraken Robotics

Car Wrecks Surveyed with Legacy Side-Scan (top) vs Kraken’s LW-SAS (bottom) - ©Kraken Robotics

Canadian marine robotics company Kraken Robotics Inc. has successfully completed a Robotics as a Service (RaaS) contract with the Royal Canadian Navy, for the testing of Kraken’s ultra-high-resolution survey equipment. 

This $0.5 million contract was funded under the government of Canada’s Innovative Solutions Canada program, and the testing department for this service offering was the Royal Canadian Navy's Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic (FDU-A) based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. 

The Royal Canadian Navy has a mandate to develop and maintain an advanced sonar imaging and data storage capability for all three coasts, and to deploy this capability to national and international areas of interest.

According to Kraken Robotics, the contract provided the Royal Canadian Navy FDU-A access to cutting-edge technology and high-resolution seabed data. 

With Kraken deploying its KATFISH towed SAS sonar system as well as integrating a Kraken Light Weight SAS (LW-SAS) onboard a Royal Canadian Navy-owned Huntington Ingalls REMUS 100 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV), Kraken’s RaaS service demonstrated that FDU-A’s existing capabilities can be augmented by using "service-based offerings of cutting-edge technology with significantly better data, at a much lower cost, and leveraging continuously improving capabilities," Kraken said.

"Throughout the course of the contract, Kraken’s team successfully demonstrated that the range, area coverage rates, and resolution of Kraken’s KATFISH and LW-SAS systems met or exceeded target specifications. Furthermore, the Kraken and FDU-A teams worked closely on integration of the payload, demonstrating that the LW-SAS can be installed and removed from vehicles in the field. Finally, the FDU-A team was trained on using Kraken’s cloud-based post mission analysis tools for interrogating data following mission completion, and for conducting change detection," Kraken said.

Kraken’s LW-SAS Installed onto an RCN UUV - Credit: Kraken RoboticsCommenting on the completion of the contract, Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said: "Kraken is excited to be once again working closely with our own RCN as an ‘Early Adopter’ to augment existing RCN Route Survey capabilities with a service offering based on the latest SAS technology available. The experience of working side by side with our FDU operators provided invaluable feedback to our engineers and technicians, and the RCN’s evaluation will serve as an excellent reference for a global offering, in particular to other NATO allies. Furthermore, the RCN’s objective comparison of the data from our RaaS offering against legacy sonar data provided demonstrative evidence of the superior image resolution and accuracy of Kraken survey data.”

 Lieutenant Commander Neville Lockyer, Commanding Officer of Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), said: “Our members are fully trained in Naval Mine Countermeasures and seabed searches, and are always excited to be able to test and evaluate innovative Canadian technology. We want our teams to have their hands on the best equipment available in order to safely and effectively complete the mission. Based on the performance of Kraken’s equipment during this evaluation, what we tested was the best equipment available.”
 An Object of Interest Located During the Testing Phase - Credit: Kraken Robotics Commander Roland Leyte, Director of Diving Safety (D DIV S), said: “By embracing the ISC TS program, the RCN is able to test and trial high-tech, advanced, state of the art equipment to determine its viability and future employability in various areas of warfare. Partnering with Kraken Robotics to utilize Robotics as a Service allowed the RCN’s Seabed Intervention Systems  department, as the end-users, to employ a superior SAS system on an already in-service UUV, the REMUS 100, to achieve a much higher definition resolution image. The trial and the partnership were very successful in integrating the SAS with the REMUS 100, and in demonstrating that increased resolution tremendously improved object identification and change detection.”
Kraken said it believed its RaaS offering can provide significant benefits to other navies around the world. 

"With Kraken RaaS, navies can access cutting edge technology “as needed”, without concern for equipment obsolescence, life cycle costs, or operator skill fade." the company said.

Both RCN operating bases, MARLANT (Maritime Forces Atlantic) and MARPAC (Maritime Forces Pacific) are mandated to maintain Q-routes (safe passage lanes along the coasts and into designated harbors, of Canadian waters) on an annual basis.

"These surveys take a significant amount of time with current RCN technology due to image quality and speed of current towed bodies. Kraken’s technology would greatly enhance the image quality and reduce survey time significantly due to the advance in state-of-the-art technology," Kraken said.

Kraken said its technology can be deployed to assist the RCN in mapping areas of interest ahead of regular exercises and operations, with the image quality required to enable change detection and optimize revisit rates. This has the potential to provide the RCN with a competitive edge for detecting bottom objects in complex seabeds, the robotics firm added.

Also, Kraken said its technology and service application can augment route survey activities while simultaneously supporting nearshore hydrographic mapping and charting requirements on an annual basis with the high-definition resolution, freeing up valuable Navy assets for other mission-critical functions

Related News

Trond Crantz, CEO at Argeo Survey - Photo: Elaine Maslin

Oceanology ’22 Day 3: New Companies, New Ideas

The final day at Oceanology International in London was quieter, but the conversations still continued, including those with…

Image courtesy iXblue

Autonomy: iXblue ramps up DriX USV Production

iXblue has been ramping up its production of DriX Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USV) to meet the growing need for efficient…

©OceanTools

Ashtead Technology In Exclusive Rental Deal with Subsea Leak Detection Firm OceanTools

UK-based subsea rental equipment and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has signed an exclusive rental agreement with Aberdeen-based OceanTools…

Richard Mills, Kongsberg Maritime, announcing the new Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin

Oceanology '22 Day 1: Expect More Data and Disruption in the Ocean Space

Day one at Oceanology International in London was bustling with activity, as MTR's Elaine Maslin found, reporting from the…

Figure 1. Graduate student Ashley Nicoll with deep ocean vehicle DOV LEVIN after recovery from an exploratory dive into a nearshore canyon off San Diego, California. (Photo by Phil Zerofski, Scripps Institution of Oceanography/UCSD.)

Lander Lab #2: Small Autonomous Landers for Studying the Community Ecology of Nearshore Submarine Canyons

Lander Lab will routinely feature field work by researchers from around the world using ocean landers. We begin with the…

Meet SHADOWLARK: The $10M Personal Vessel Plus Submarine Package

SHADOWCAT and Triton Submarines have collaborated to develop and introduce a new Launch and Recovery Craft (LARC) dubbed SHADOWLARK.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Wood & Douglas Ltd

Wood & Douglas is a leading creator of wireless products and services. The company has a thirty year track record of delivering both standard and bespoke wireless products and services to industry and government.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Onboard, Deck & Shoreside

● Anchorage, AK, United States

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Alaska Boat Captain ($1,000 Signing Bonus!) Skagway AK

● Skagway, AK, United States

Master (Unlimited)

● Lake Michigan Carferry

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news